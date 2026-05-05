Iowa Yearly Meeting Of Friends

Hosted by

Iowa Yearly Meeting Of Friends

About this event

Ministry Conference 2026

Full Conference
$60
One Day
$35
T-Shirt
$20

Check out this years shirt design: https://iowaym-my.sharepoint.com/:i:/g/personal/sarah_iowaym_onmicrosoft_com/IQB2dyVJBY4WQb1eRCKS4YflAaOQCek-PZnAJ6175nb--r0?e=aI9eda

Lodging - Dorm (1 Night)
$20

Please add tickets for the number of people you have staying.

Lodging - Dorm (2 Nights)
$40

Please add tickets for the number of people you have staying.

Lodging - Dorm (3 Nights)
$60

Please add tickets for the number of people you have staying.

Lodging - Camping at Friends Park
$10

Please add a ticket for the number of nights you need.

My family needs childcare
$75

Contact [email protected] for a discount if you only have 1 child.

Add a donation for Iowa Yearly Meeting Of Friends

$

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