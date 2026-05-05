Ministry Conference 2026

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Check out this years shirt design: https://iowaym-my.sharepoint.com/:i:/g/personal/sarah_iowaym_onmicrosoft_com/IQB2dyVJBY4WQb1eRCKS4YflAaOQCek-PZnAJ6175nb--r0?e=aI9eda
Please add tickets for the number of people you have staying.
Please add tickets for the number of people you have staying.
Please add tickets for the number of people you have staying.
Please add a ticket for the number of nights you need.
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