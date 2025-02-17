Ministry Critical Need Items

Outdoor Canopy (4 Needed)
$160
A Place In Time Christian Ministries requires an additional 4 - 10x10 canopies to support our food distribution and community outreach efforts. This equipment would greatly help us serve the community more efficiently.
Large Portable Trash Can (2 Needed)
$86
A Place In Time Christian Ministries requires 2 - 50-gallon trash cans to support our food distribution and community outreach efforts. This equipment would greatly help us serve the community more efficiently.
Tool Bag Outfitted with Tools for Ministry
$300
Electric power drill with variable speed settings Rechargeable battery pack and charger for drill Complete socket set with ratchet handle (SAE and metric sizes) Socket adapters and extensions Assorted drill bits (wood, metal, masonry) Screwdriver bit set for drill Screwdriver set (various) Adjustable wrench Needle-nose pliers Standard pliers Wire cutters Hammer Measuring tape (25 ft) Level Utility knife with replacement blades Allen wrench set Voltage tester Electrical tape Duct tape Assorted screws, nails, and wall anchors Zip ties in various sizes Small flashlight
