Ministry Critical Need Items

A Place In Time Christian Ministries requires an additional 4 - 10x10 canopies to support our food distribution and community outreach efforts. This equipment would greatly help us serve the community more efficiently.
Large Portable Trash Can (2 Needed)
$86
A Place In Time Christian Ministries requires 2 - 50-gallon trash cans to support our food distribution and community outreach efforts. This equipment would greatly help us serve the community more efficiently.
Tool Bag Outfitted with Tools for Ministry
$300
Electric power drill with variable speed settings
Rechargeable battery pack and charger for drill
Complete socket set with ratchet handle (SAE and metric sizes)
Socket adapters and extensions
Assorted drill bits (wood, metal, masonry)
Screwdriver bit set for drill
Screwdriver set (various)
Adjustable wrench
Needle-nose pliers
Standard pliers
Wire cutters
Hammer
Measuring tape (25 ft)
Level
Utility knife with replacement blades
Allen wrench set
Voltage tester
Electrical tape
Duct tape
Assorted screws, nails, and wall anchors
Zip ties in various sizes
Small flashlight
