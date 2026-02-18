Minnehaha 4-H Archers Shop

About this shop
Paid by each member yearly.
Paid by each member using club equipment yearly.
Paid by each member who is participating in this year's State Shoot. Must pay for each discipline you are signing up for.
Additional match submission fee if the club has already submitted a score in the same discipline for a previous match this year.
This is used in special circumstances. Only select when directed to do so.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!