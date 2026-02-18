Offered by

Minnehaha 4-H Archers

About this shop

Minnehaha 4-H Archers Shop

Annual club membership
$20

Paid by each member yearly.

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Annual Equipment Use Fee
$15

Paid by each member using club equipment yearly.

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State Shoot
$20

Paid by each member who is participating in this year's State Shoot. Must pay for each discipline you are signing up for.

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Additional Match Submission
$10

Additional match submission fee if the club has already submitted a score in the same discipline for a previous match this year.

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General Payment
Pay what you can

This is used in special circumstances. Only select when directed to do so.

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