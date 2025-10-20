Minnesota Affiliate of ACNM

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Minnesota Affiliate of ACNM

About this shop

Minnesota Affiliate of ACNM's Shop (mail order)

Midwife Pajamas Pink item
Midwife Pajamas Pink
$55

S-XL. Buttery soft, stretchy, bamboo pajamas especially made for midwives! Bamboo viscose, spandex blend with a roomy fit. Customized by a small business.

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Midwife Pajamas Black
$55

S-XL. Choose your size at our booth in the Midwifery Market at ACNM! Buttery soft, stretchy, bamboo pajamas especially made for midwives! Bamboo viscose, spandex blend with a roomy fit. Lots of sizes for inclusivity! Customized by a small shop in Kentucky.

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Midwife Pajamas Pink - Medium
$55

Buttery soft, stretchy, bamboo pajamas especially made for midwives! Bamboo viscose, spandex blend with a roomy fit. Lots of sizes for inclusivity! Customized by a small business.

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Midwife Pajama Pink- Large
$55

Buttery soft, stretchy, bamboo pajamas especially made for midwives! Bamboo viscose, spandex blend with a roomy fit. Lots of sizes for inclusivity! Customized by a small business.

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Midwife Pajamas - Pink XL
$55

Buttery soft, stretchy, bamboo pajamas especially made for midwives! Bamboo viscose, spandex blend with a roomy fit. Lots of sizes for inclusivity! Customized by a small business.

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