MN Asphalt Conference 2024 Silent Auction

Apple Watch Ultra 2 GPS+Cellular, 29mm Black Titanium Case with Navy Ocean Band. Donated by Duininck, Inc.
Apple Watch Ultra 2 GPS+Cellular, 29mm Black Titanium Case with Navy Ocean Band. Donated by Duininck, Inc.
Meater Pro XL Bundle
$270
Starting bid
Meater Pro XL Bundle MEATER Pro XL MEATER Pro XL comes with 4 wireless probes, perfect for cooking multiple proteins or sides simultaneously. You can even use multiple probes in your poultry to ensure every breast, thigh, and all”cooks to juicy perfection. MEATER BBQ/Oven Mitts - Black or Red These mitts protect your hands and make sure your grip is solid when its time to pull the perfect turkey or meat of choice out of the oven. MEATER Microfiber Towel From spills to extra bites of pie, this towels got you covered. Clean up messes or wipe your hands after some serious feasting. MEATER Blade Carve your masterpiece with precision! Slice through turkey, dice your veggies, or chop up herbs like a pro with this versatile and reliable knife co-branded with Material Kitchen. Kendrick BBQ Poultry + Pork Rub Whether you're roasting turkey or slow-cooking veggies, you'll get bold, mouthwatering flavors in every bite. Donated by CWMF Corporation.
Meater Pro XL Bundle MEATER Pro XL MEATER Pro XL comes with 4 wireless probes, perfect for cooking multiple proteins or sides simultaneously. You can even use multiple probes in your poultry to ensure every breast, thigh, and all”cooks to juicy perfection. MEATER BBQ/Oven Mitts - Black or Red These mitts protect your hands and make sure your grip is solid when its time to pull the perfect turkey or meat of choice out of the oven. MEATER Microfiber Towel From spills to extra bites of pie, this towels got you covered. Clean up messes or wipe your hands after some serious feasting. MEATER Blade Carve your masterpiece with precision! Slice through turkey, dice your veggies, or chop up herbs like a pro with this versatile and reliable knife co-branded with Material Kitchen. Kendrick BBQ Poultry + Pork Rub Whether you're roasting turkey or slow-cooking veggies, you'll get bold, mouthwatering flavors in every bite. Donated by CWMF Corporation.
Ice Fishing Gear Package
$175
Starting bid
Ice Fishing Gear Package (Rod, tackle box, misc. gear) Along with a $150 Scheels. Donated by Braun Intertec Corporation.
Ice Fishing Gear Package (Rod, tackle box, misc. gear) Along with a $150 Scheels. Donated by Braun Intertec Corporation.
Orange Carhartt Hooded Sweatshirt
$35
Starting bid
Orange Carhartt Hooded Sweatshirt w/M.A. Apparel/Jager Outdoors American Flag & Flying Pheasant Graphic Size: XXL. Donated by M.A. Apparel.
Orange Carhartt Hooded Sweatshirt w/M.A. Apparel/Jager Outdoors American Flag & Flying Pheasant Graphic Size: XXL. Donated by M.A. Apparel.
Milwaukee M-18 Compact Brushless 2-tool combo kit. With 2 lithium batteries included. Donated by Minnesota Paving and Materials.
Milwaukee M-18 Compact Brushless 2-tool combo kit. With 2 lithium batteries included. Donated by Minnesota Paving and Materials.
10 Pack of the Guardian Angel lights
$550
Starting bid
10 Pack. Donated by Warning Lites.
10 Pack. Donated by Warning Lites.
Nesco 600W 7 Tray Stainless Steel Digital Dehydrator
$110
Starting bid
Donated by Humboldt Mfg.
Donated by Humboldt Mfg.
CAT Road Construction Toys
$35
Starting bid
Construction Asphalt Drum Compactor Vehicle with Articulated Steering and Construction Compact Track Loader. Donated by J&W Paving.
Construction Asphalt Drum Compactor Vehicle with Articulated Steering and Construction Compact Track Loader. Donated by J&W Paving.
Outdoor Camping/Hunting Coffee Maker
$70
Starting bid
The Makita Outdoor Adventure coffee maker with a 3-1/2 Inch clearance and the tall 8-9/16 Inch allows the user to carry it anywhere. A single 5 Amp-Hours battery charge has the capacity to brew up to three 5 Ounce cups of coffee. Permanent drip filter directs the coffee grounds directly into the coffee maker. Boil dry protection feature turns off the device automatically if there is not enough water. Donated by Knife River.
The Makita Outdoor Adventure coffee maker with a 3-1/2 Inch clearance and the tall 8-9/16 Inch allows the user to carry it anywhere. A single 5 Amp-Hours battery charge has the capacity to brew up to three 5 Ounce cups of coffee. Permanent drip filter directs the coffee grounds directly into the coffee maker. Boil dry protection feature turns off the device automatically if there is not enough water. Donated by Knife River.
Heat Hog Portable Heater
$80
Starting bid
Donated by KGM Contractors
Donated by KGM Contractors
Mighty Tonka Truck
$30
Starting bid
Donated by KGM Contractors
Donated by KGM Contractors
Swedish Pancake Basket & Clement Family Syrup
$20
Starting bid
Donated by KGM Contractors
Donated by KGM Contractors
Gopher's Winter Sports Package
$125
Starting bid
"(2) Tickets and Parking Pass for the Gopher Hockey vs Badgers on January 31, 2025.
(2) Court Side Tickets, Club Access, and Parking Pass of Gopher Basketball vs Michigan on January 16, 2025 "
Donated by Nuss Truck & Equipment
"(2) Tickets and Parking Pass for the Gopher Hockey vs Badgers on January 31, 2025.
(2) Court Side Tickets, Club Access, and Parking Pass of Gopher Basketball vs Michigan on January 16, 2025 "
Donated by Nuss Truck & Equipment
Cooler with a $200 Scheels gift card & RB Scott Swag
$150
Starting bid
Cooler with a $250 Scheels gift card donated by RB Scott
Cooler with a $250 Scheels gift card donated by RB Scott
Womens Spa Set
$30
Starting bid
Soap & Glory Spa Set donated by Safety Signs.
Soap & Glory Spa Set donated by Safety Signs.
Luxury Towel Warmer
$35
Starting bid
Sharper Image Luxury Towel Warmer with heated comfort & aroma therapy donated by Safety Signs.
Sharper Image Luxury Towel Warmer with heated comfort & aroma therapy donated by Safety Signs.
Tailgater Tough Speaker
$50
Starting bid
Rugged portable all-weather wireless speaker donated by Safety Signs.
Rugged portable all-weather wireless speaker donated by Safety Signs.
JBL Headphones
$50
Starting bid
Live675 Wireless on-ear headphones with true adaptive noise canceling donated by Safety Signs.
Live675 Wireless on-ear headphones with true adaptive noise canceling donated by Safety Signs.
Jimmy Johns Giftcard
$25
Starting bid
$50 Jimmy Johns giftcard donated by Safety Signs.
$50 Jimmy Johns giftcard donated by Safety Signs.
Caribou Coffee Bundle
$70
Starting bid
Gift basket from Caribou Coffee with $50 gift card donated by Safety Signs.
Gift basket from Caribou Coffee with $50 gift card donated by Safety Signs.
Jetson Dash Hoverboard
$50
Starting bid
Donated by Knife River.
Donated by Knife River.
Stanley Gift Basket
$58
Starting bid
Stanley 36oz IceFlow Aerolight Stainless steel water bottle & 16qt Outdoor Cooler by Safety Signs.
Stanley 36oz IceFlow Aerolight Stainless steel water bottle & 16qt Outdoor Cooler by Safety Signs.
Travel Gift Basket
$80
Starting bid
7 pc packing cube, 45L Backpack & 17.5 Backpack by the brand Open story. Donated by Safety Signs.
7 pc packing cube, 45L Backpack & 17.5 Backpack by the brand Open story. Donated by Safety Signs.
Victoria Brighton Record Player
$45
Starting bid
Donated by Safety Signs.
Donated by Safety Signs.
Sharper Image Powerboost Sport Percussion Handheld Massager
$25
Starting bid
Donated by Safety Signs.
Donated by Safety Signs.
Sharper Image Heated Neck and Shoudler Massager Wrap
Ziegler CAT Hat, Yeti Travel Mug, Quarter Zip side 2XL
$40
Starting bid
Donated by Ziegler CAT.
Donated by Ziegler CAT.
Ziegler CAT Hat, Yeti Travel Mug, XL Long Sleeve
$40
Starting bid
Donated by Ziegler CAT.
Donated by Ziegler CAT.
Scooter MINI2GROW DLX/MIN
$65
Starting bid
An innovation in toddler mobility. A multi-adaptable ride-on, trike, toddler scooter, and big-kid scooter. Perfectly attuned to suit each stage of your child’s development. One product to last your child from their first steps to their first year at school. Donated by Knife River.
An innovation in toddler mobility. A multi-adaptable ride-on, trike, toddler scooter, and big-kid scooter. Perfectly attuned to suit each stage of your child’s development. One product to last your child from their first steps to their first year at school. Donated by Knife River.
Set of 4 Whiskey Glasses
$40
Starting bid
Set of 4 Whiskey glasses, with a clear message, "Can you hear me now". Value of this item is the tax you don't have to pay on 20% of your profit. Donated by Valley Paving, Inc
Set of 4 Whiskey glasses, with a clear message, "Can you hear me now". Value of this item is the tax you don't have to pay on 20% of your profit. Donated by Valley Paving, Inc
Scooter C2 Electric
$100
Starting bid
"The Ninebot Kids eKickscooter C2 is built to last and designed for cool kids and teens. With its drum brake and solid frame, the C2 electric scooter offers a safe and fun riding experience for up to 6.8 miles. Donated by Knife River.
"The Ninebot Kids eKickscooter C2 is built to last and designed for cool kids and teens. With its drum brake and solid frame, the C2 electric scooter offers a safe and fun riding experience for up to 6.8 miles. Donated by Knife River.
Chieftain 1700X Mobile Screener Scale Model
$75
Starting bid
Donated by RTL Equipment.
Donated by RTL Equipment.
RB Scott - Cooler Bundle
$175
Starting bid
Donated by RB Scott.
Donated by RB Scott.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!