MN Asphalt Conference 2024 Silent Auction

Meater Pro XL Bundle MEATER Pro XL MEATER Pro XL comes with 4 wireless probes, perfect for cooking multiple proteins or sides simultaneously. You can even use multiple probes in your poultry to ensure every breast, thigh, and all”cooks to juicy perfection. MEATER BBQ/Oven Mitts - Black or Red These mitts protect your hands and make sure your grip is solid when its time to pull the perfect turkey or meat of choice out of the oven. MEATER Microfiber Towel From spills to extra bites of pie, this towels got you covered. Clean up messes or wipe your hands after some serious feasting. MEATER Blade Carve your masterpiece with precision! Slice through turkey, dice your veggies, or chop up herbs like a pro with this versatile and reliable knife co-branded with Material Kitchen. Kendrick BBQ Poultry + Pork Rub Whether you're roasting turkey or slow-cooking veggies, you'll get bold, mouthwatering flavors in every bite. Donated by CWMF Corporation.

Meater Pro XL Bundle MEATER Pro XL MEATER Pro XL comes with 4 wireless probes, perfect for cooking multiple proteins or sides simultaneously. You can even use multiple probes in your poultry to ensure every breast, thigh, and all”cooks to juicy perfection. MEATER BBQ/Oven Mitts - Black or Red These mitts protect your hands and make sure your grip is solid when its time to pull the perfect turkey or meat of choice out of the oven. MEATER Microfiber Towel From spills to extra bites of pie, this towels got you covered. Clean up messes or wipe your hands after some serious feasting. MEATER Blade Carve your masterpiece with precision! Slice through turkey, dice your veggies, or chop up herbs like a pro with this versatile and reliable knife co-branded with Material Kitchen. Kendrick BBQ Poultry + Pork Rub Whether you're roasting turkey or slow-cooking veggies, you'll get bold, mouthwatering flavors in every bite. Donated by CWMF Corporation.

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