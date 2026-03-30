Minnesota CHILL Foundation 4th Annual Golf Tournament at Greenhaven Golf Course

About this event
Site Signage
Hole Signage for 1 Hole
Dinner Signage
19th Hole Signage
Lunch Banner
Hole Signage
Early Bird Price for 1 Golfer
Early Bird Price for 1 Non-Golfer (Dinner)
Incudes Signage on the Beverage Cart that provides refreshments during the tournament
Incudes Signage on the Longest Drive Men Hole Signage and help giving out the award at the Award Ceremony
Incudes Signage on the Longest Drive Women Hole Signage and help giving out the award at the Award Ceremony
Incudes Signage on the Closest to the Pin Hole Signage and help giving out the award at the Award Ceremony
Incudes Signage on the Longest Putt Hole Signage and help giving out the award at the Award Ceremony
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