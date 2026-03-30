Minnesota Chill Foundation

Hosted by

Minnesota Chill Foundation

About this event

Minnesota CHILL Foundation 4th Annual Golf Tournament at Greenhaven Golf Course

2800 Greenhaven Rd

Anoka, MN 55303, USA

Gold Sponsor
$4,000

Site Signage

  • Hole Signage for 1 Holes 
  • Sponsor recognition on all printed materials and 1 swag bag stuffing item 
  • Registration for 6 Golfers and 1 Non-golfer 
Silver Sponsor
$3,000

Hole Signage for 1 Hole 

  • Sponsor recognition on all printed materials and 1 swag bag stuffing item 
  • Registration for 4 Golfers and 1 Non-golfer 
Dinner Sponsor
$2,000

Dinner Signage

  • Sponsor recognition on all printed materials   
  • Registration for 1 Golfer and 1 Non-golfer
19 Hole (Happy Hour) Sponsor
$2,000

19th Hole Signage

  • Sponsor recognition on all printed materials   
  • Registration for 1 Golfer and 1 Non-golfer 
Lunch Sponsor
$1,750

Lunch Banner 

  • Sponsor recognition on all printed materials   
  • Registration for 1 Golfer and 1 Non-golfer 
Hole Sponsor
$900

Hole Signage 

  • Sponsor recognition on all printed materials   
  • Registration for 1 Golfer and 1 Non-golfer 
Golfer - Early Bird
$140
Available until Jun 14

Early Bird Price for 1 Golfer

Non-Golfer - Early Bird
$45
Available until Jun 14

Early Bird Price for 1 Non-Golfer (Dinner)

Beverage Cart Sponsor
$500

Incudes Signage on the Beverage Cart that provides refreshments during the tournament

Longest Drive Men Hole Sponsor
$500

Incudes Signage on the Longest Drive Men Hole Signage and help giving out the award at the Award Ceremony

Longest Drive Women's Hole Sponsor
$500

Incudes Signage on the Longest Drive Women Hole Signage and help giving out the award at the Award Ceremony

Closest to the Pin Sponsor
$500

Incudes Signage on the Closest to the Pin Hole Signage and help giving out the award at the Award Ceremony

Longest Putt Sponsor
$500

Incudes Signage on the Longest Putt Hole Signage and help giving out the award at the Award Ceremony

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