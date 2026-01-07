Minnesota Ki Society Membership

Offered by
About the memberships
Renews monthly
This option gives you
1) Membership in the international Shinshin Toitsu Aikido Kai, Eastern Ki Federation, and Minnesota Ki Society
2) A new gi!
You may change your monthly membership donation after the first month.
Renews monthly
For the member coming to one class per week
Renews monthly
For the member coming to two classes per week
Renews monthly
For the student who wants to come to every class!
No expiration
If you wish to support our mission, we welcome any amount you can give!
It costs MNKS $82 to host a class in the Kobukan dojo, or $11/student/class in 2025. If you can, we appreciate your covering this cost.
Renews monthly
If you wish to give monthly to support our mission, we welcome any amount you can give!
It costs MNKS $82 to host a class in the Kobukan dojo, or $11/student/class in 2025. If you can, we appreciate your covering this cost.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!