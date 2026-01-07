Minnesota Ki Society

Offered by

Minnesota Ki Society

About the memberships

Minnesota Ki Society Membership

First Month Beginner Special!
$80

Renews monthly

This option gives you

1) Membership in the international Shinshin Toitsu Aikido Kai, Eastern Ki Federation, and Minnesota Ki Society

2) A new gi!


You may change your monthly membership donation after the first month.

Beginner
$50

Renews monthly

For the member coming to one class per week

Part-Time
$90

Renews monthly

For the member coming to two classes per week

Full-Time
$140

Renews monthly

For the student who wants to come to every class!

One-time Freewill Donation
Pay what you can

No expiration

If you wish to support our mission, we welcome any amount you can give!


It costs MNKS $82 to host a class in the Kobukan dojo, or $11/student/class in 2025. If you can, we appreciate your covering this cost.

Monthly Freewill Donation
Pay what you can

Renews monthly

If you wish to give monthly to support our mission, we welcome any amount you can give!


It costs MNKS $82 to host a class in the Kobukan dojo, or $11/student/class in 2025. If you can, we appreciate your covering this cost.

Add a donation for Minnesota Ki Society

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!