Minnesota Mineral Club March Online Auction

Two pieces of Wolfenite about 0.6 pounds. Collected from the Red Cloud Mine, AZ in 1962. Original documentation included says four pieces, but two were lost over time. There are distinct orange/red crystals in the specimen which could make the value as high as $550 to the right collector. This specimen is considered "old stock". It is a brittle rock with hardness around Mohs 3 so care should be taken to prevent the crystals in it from chipping.