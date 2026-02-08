Minnesota Mineral Club March Online Auction

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Starting bid
Starting bid
Two Australian opals totaling just over 5 carats. The original document card says three pieces, so one was lost. The irregular shaped one is described as "one precious opal on black opal" and the other is just described as a small cab.
Purchased through Winnie Bryant in 1957
Starting bid
A 24 gram ball of rough Azurite. From Arizona, received by estate as a gift in 1954.
The original document card says two balls, so one must have been lost.
Starting bid
An agate from the collection with no original card. Approximately 46 grams.
Starting bid
Uxelite Radiating Acicular Specimen. Weight: 2.8 pounds. This is a soft specimen about Mohs hardness 2. Comes from Kern County, CA. Purchased in Argus CA, 1959.
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Two pieces of agatized coral found near Tampa Bay, FL in 1962. Original card included. Considered "old stock". Both pieces showing botryoidal crystals.
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A piece of Horn Coral that is 142 grams in weight. The end shows clear "septa" (radial lines inside the horn). No original card with it, though other pieces of coral from the same collection show collected in 1962 which would make this "old stock"
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A large cabinet specimen sized piece of Manganite that is 2.3 pounds. It was collected from the Iron Range in Minnesota before 1963 and is considered "old stock" and more rare because the mines they came from are flooded now. There are some small cavities with small, spike crystals. It also has some calcite crystals.
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A 1.5 pound rock of Gold Ore collected in 1957 from the Harquahala Mines in AZ. This specimen comes with original collection card.
Starting bid
A rock of copper showing bornite and chalcopyrite bought in 1954 in Jerome, AZ. Document card gives proof of "First Generation Old Stock" and represents some of the last material pulled before the town became a "ghost town". Most "Peacock Ore" (chalcopyrite) on the market comes from Mexico or Peru and pieces from Jerome and rare. Since the original card is yellowing, it is suggested to put it in a PVC-free plastic sleeve to preserve it.
Starting bid
Two pieces of Wolfenite about 0.6 pounds. Collected from the Red Cloud Mine, AZ in 1962. Original documentation included says four pieces, but two were lost over time. There are distinct orange/red crystals in the specimen which could make the value as high as $550 to the right collector. This specimen is considered "old stock". It is a brittle rock with hardness around Mohs 3 so care should be taken to prevent the crystals in it from chipping.
Starting bid
This small piece of peridot in pumice weighing 20 grams has no documentation and is just part of an estate collection.
Starting bid
A 660 gram piece of Cinnabar (high-grade ore of 45% Mercury) from Terlingua, TX acquired in 1959. Most Cinnabar found in 2026 is from Spain or China. This is considered a rare historic mining artifact of "old stock". It is large enough to be a Large Cabinet Specimen. It should be kept in a sealed cabinet because it is soft (Mohs 2.0-2.5) and can create toxic dust if handled frequently or rubbed. Original document included.
Starting bid
A piece of copper ore weighing 2.3 pounds that was purchased in Globe, AZ in 1959. It is listed has having a chunk and slab-dendritic presentation. Note the patina in the images. The Globe-Miami mining district was worked renowned for its copper making this a historical piece of "Vintage" or "Heritage" stock since so many of the mines have closed.
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