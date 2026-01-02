Minnesota Mineral Club Online Auction

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Starting bid
Herkimer diamond - rough
Dimensions: 1"x1.5"x0.5"
Purchased in Phoenix AZ in 1957.
Starting bid
Small cluster of smoky quarts crystals. 1" x 1.5" x 1"
Starting bid
Dumortierite in a brown matrix that would be appropriate for making cabochons.
Starting bid
A piece of gold ore collected from the Leitsch Mines, Ontario Canada, in 1962. This was during the period when the mine was producing some of the richest ore in North American History (averaging an ounce of gold per ton of rock).
Starting bid
A piece of Zinc ore that was bought (it didn't say if it was from a collector or a gift shop) at Meteor Crater, AZ in 1954.
Starting bid
A 1.5 pound rock of pyrite gathered from the Jerome Mine in 1954. This is historically significant because the United Verde Mine (largest in Jerome) ceased operation in 1953. The original hand written label from the collector is included.
Starting bid
Four pieces of Mahogany Obsidian suitable for cabbing or display. One is already slabbed.
Starting bid
A rock of fossil coral 11.5 pounds collected from the Bay of Fundy in 1950. Original card shows mis-identified as barnacles but the coral structure came out and was apparent after we ran it through an ultrasonic cleaner. This would make an excellent display piece or give plenty of slabs for making cabochons.
Starting bid
Two pieces of Crazy Lace Agate. The original card shows that it was collected in Mexico, but no additional information.
Starting bid
Give your Valentine a rose this year, rose quartz that is. This piece would be excellent for tumbling or as a display specimen.
Starting bid
This chunk of silver ore has historical significance as it was gathered from the Last Chance Mine in Lordsburg, NM in 1959. It is considered a collector's specimen as it has some typical Lordsburg mineralization (likely copper staining) and comes with the original label.
Starting bid
10 pieces of Binghamnite (chalcedony) collected in the Minnesota Iron Range and tumbled to a polish. There are many vibrant reds and they show a variety of patterns. Since this comes only from the Cuyuna Iron Range near Crosby/Ironton and those mines have been flooded for decades, it is considered "old stock" and increasingly rare to find.
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