Minnesota Point 50 (MP50) - Cool Stuff!

Color: natural with forest handles. Fabric: 100% cotton canvas. Dimentions15" x 14" x 3".
Color: natural with forest handles. Fabric: 100% cotton canvas. Dimentions15" x 14" x 3".
National Georgraphic Ocean: A Global Odyssey
$50
Author: World-renowned oceanographer Sylvia Earle. Discover the world's ocean--from tides and currents to the creatures living in it to the impact it has on our lives, whether we know it or not--in this richly illustrated overview of the life force that defines and sustains our planet.
Author: World-renowned oceanographer Sylvia Earle. Discover the world's ocean--from tides and currents to the creatures living in it to the impact it has on our lives, whether we know it or not--in this richly illustrated overview of the life force that defines and sustains our planet.
Polo shirt with MP50 logo
$25
Carolina blue color. 3-button placket, side vents, drop-tail hem.
Carolina blue color. 3-button placket, side vents, drop-tail hem.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!