Offered by

Minnesota Quarter Midget Racing Association

About this shop

Minnesota Quarter Midget Racing Association Sponsorship Page

Silver Sponsor item
Silver Sponsor
$1,000
- 4x8 Banner displayed on back stretch - Company recognition on MQMRA website with link to your page - Facebook recognition and link to your page - Semi-prominent placement on club marketing materials and apparel
Bronze Sponsorship item
Bronze Sponsorship
$500
- 4x8 Banner Displayed on back stretch - Company recognition on MQMRA website with link to your page - Facebook recognition and link to your page

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!