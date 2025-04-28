Minnesota Quarter Midget Racing Association Sponsorship Page
Silver Sponsor
$1,000
- 4x8 Banner displayed on back stretch
- Company recognition on MQMRA website with link to your page
- Facebook recognition and link to your page
- Semi-prominent placement on club marketing materials and apparel
Bronze Sponsorship
$500
- 4x8 Banner Displayed on back stretch
- Company recognition on MQMRA website with link to your page
- Facebook recognition and link to your page
