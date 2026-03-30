Minnesota Quarter Midget Racing Association Sponsorship Page 2026
Bronze Sponsorship
$500
- 4x8 Banner Displayed on back stretch
- Company recognition on MQMRA website with link to your page
- Facebook recognition and link to your page
- 4x8 Banner Displayed on back stretch
- Company recognition on MQMRA website with link to your page
- Facebook recognition and link to your page
Silver Sponsor
$1,000
- 4x8 Banner displayed on back stretch
- Company recognition on MQMRA website with link to your page
- Facebook recognition and link to your page
- Semi-prominent placement on club marketing materials and apparel
- 4x8 Banner displayed on back stretch
- Company recognition on MQMRA website with link to your page
- Facebook recognition and link to your page
- Semi-prominent placement on club marketing materials and apparel
Gold Sponsor
$1,500
- 4x8 Banner displayed on back stretch
- Company recognition on MQMRA website with link to your page
- Facebook recognition and link to your page
- Semi-prominent placement on all marketing materials and apparel including special events
- Logo on all cars in sponsored class
- Recognition before start of sponsored class
- Larger prominently displayed banner
- Prominently placed logo on all club materials
- 4x8 Banner displayed on back stretch
- Company recognition on MQMRA website with link to your page
- Facebook recognition and link to your page
- Semi-prominent placement on all marketing materials and apparel including special events
- Logo on all cars in sponsored class
- Recognition before start of sponsored class
- Larger prominently displayed banner
- Prominently placed logo on all club materials
Platinum Sponsor
$2,000
PRICE: $2,000
Everything included in GOLD
Company logo added to Concession Stand for season.
Announcements and mentions of company throughout the day.
PRICE: $2,000
Everything included in GOLD
Company logo added to Concession Stand for season.
Announcements and mentions of company throughout the day.
DIAMOND Sponsor - VICTORY LANE!
$2,500
Victory Lane
- 4x8 Banner displayed on back stretch
- Company recognition on MQMRA website with link to your page
- Facebook recognition and link to your page
- Semi-prominent placement on all marketing materials and apparel
- Exclusive sponsor event race day (optional)
- Larger prominently displayed banner
- Prominently placed logo on all club materials
- Sponsorship announcement when announcing each winner every race
- Prominent placement on all club material
- 2 complimentary banquet tickets
Victory Lane
- 4x8 Banner displayed on back stretch
- Company recognition on MQMRA website with link to your page
- Facebook recognition and link to your page
- Semi-prominent placement on all marketing materials and apparel
- Exclusive sponsor event race day (optional)
- Larger prominently displayed banner
- Prominently placed logo on all club materials
- Sponsorship announcement when announcing each winner every race
- Prominent placement on all club material
- 2 complimentary banquet tickets
DIAMOND Sponsor
$2,500
PRICE: $2,500
Everything included in GOLD
Track Location Sign
Sponsorship announcement when announcing each winner every race!
Prominent placement on all club material
(2) complimentary Championship banquet tickets
PRICE: $2,500
Everything included in GOLD
Track Location Sign
Sponsorship announcement when announcing each winner every race!
Prominent placement on all club material
(2) complimentary Championship banquet tickets
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!