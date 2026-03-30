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Minnesota Quarter Midget Racing Association

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Minnesota Quarter Midget Racing Association Sponsorship Page 2026

Bronze Sponsorship item
Bronze Sponsorship
$500
- 4x8 Banner Displayed on back stretch - Company recognition on MQMRA website with link to your page - Facebook recognition and link to your page
Silver Sponsor item
Silver Sponsor
$1,000
- 4x8 Banner displayed on back stretch - Company recognition on MQMRA website with link to your page - Facebook recognition and link to your page - Semi-prominent placement on club marketing materials and apparel
Gold Sponsor item
Gold Sponsor
$1,500
- 4x8 Banner displayed on back stretch - Company recognition on MQMRA website with link to your page - Facebook recognition and link to your page - Semi-prominent placement on all marketing materials and apparel including special events - Logo on all cars in sponsored class - Recognition before start of sponsored class - Larger prominently displayed banner - Prominently placed logo on all club materials
Platinum Sponsor item
Platinum Sponsor
$2,000
  • PRICE: $2,000
  • Everything included in GOLD
  • Company logo added to Concession Stand for season.
  • Announcements and mentions of company throughout the day.
DIAMOND Sponsor - VICTORY LANE!
$2,500
Victory Lane - 4x8 Banner displayed on back stretch - Company recognition on MQMRA website with link to your page - Facebook recognition and link to your page - Semi-prominent placement on all marketing materials and apparel - Exclusive sponsor event race day (optional) - Larger prominently displayed banner - Prominently placed logo on all club materials - Sponsorship announcement when announcing each winner every race - Prominent placement on all club material - 2 complimentary banquet tickets
DIAMOND Sponsor
$2,500
  • PRICE: $2,500
  • Everything included in GOLD
  • Track Location Sign
  • Sponsorship announcement when announcing each winner every race!
  • Prominent placement on all club material
  • (2) complimentary Championship banquet tickets

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