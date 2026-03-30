Minnesota Quarter Midget Racing Association Sponsorship Page 2026

- 4x8 Banner displayed on back stretch - Company recognition on MQMRA website with link to your page - Facebook recognition and link to your page - Semi-prominent placement on all marketing materials and apparel including special events - Logo on all cars in sponsored class - Recognition before start of sponsored class - Larger prominently displayed banner - Prominently placed logo on all club materials

- 4x8 Banner displayed on back stretch - Company recognition on MQMRA website with link to your page - Facebook recognition and link to your page - Semi-prominent placement on all marketing materials and apparel including special events - Logo on all cars in sponsored class - Recognition before start of sponsored class - Larger prominently displayed banner - Prominently placed logo on all club materials

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