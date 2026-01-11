National Society Of The Daughters Of The American Revolution

Hosted by

National Society Of The Daughters Of The American Revolution

About this event

Minnesota State Conference 2026

12201 Ridgedale Dr

Minnetonka, MN 55305, USA

Conference Registration
$30

Required of all attendees except pages and non-member guests.

Page/Guest Registration
Free

For pages and non-member guests. Although this is no cost, please add this to your registration so we know you are coming.

Friday Night Member Supper & Social
$36

Soup and Salad Buffet

Saturday Awards Luncheon- Turkey Wrap
$36

There are 3 options for lunch. Choose the option that matches what you would like to eat.


Lunch includes chips, pasta salad, fruit, and cookie.

Saturday Awards Luncheon- Chef Salad
$36

There are 3 options for lunch. Choose the option that matches what you would like to eat.


Lunch includes chips, pasta salad, fruit, and cookie.

Saturday Awards Luncheon- Vegetarian- Veggie Wrap
$36

There are 3 options for lunch. Choose the option that matches what you would like to eat.


Lunch includes chips, pasta salad, fruit, and cookie.

Saturday Banquet- Chicken
$50

There are 3 choices for dinner. Choose the option that matches what you would like to eat.


Dinner includes salad, warm rolls, chef choice veggie & starch, and dessert.

Saturday Banquet- Salmon
$60

There are 3 choices for dinner. Choose the option that matches what you would like to eat.


Dinner includes salad, warm rolls, chef choice veggie & starch, and dessert.

Saturday Banquet- Butternut Squash Ravioli
$50

There are 3 choices for dinner. Choose the option that matches what you would like to eat.


Dinner includes salad, warm rolls, chef choice veggie & starch, and dessert.

Sunday Sparks of the Revolution Lunch- Chicken Berry Salad
$32

There are 3 options for lunch. Choose the option that matches what you would like to eat.


Chicken Berry Salad comes with warm rolls, and dessert.

Sunday Sparks of the Revolution Lunch- Hunter's Chicken
$40

There are 3 options for lunch. Choose the option that matches what you would like to eat.


Hunter's Chicken comes with roasted potatoes and vegetables, warm rolls, and dessert.

Sunday Sparks of the Revolution Lunch- Vegetarian
$40

There are 3 options for lunch. Choose the option that matches what you would like to eat.


The Vegetarian option is ravioli pasta with marinara sauce. It comes with warm rolls and dessert.

Additional Donation
Free

If you want to make an additional donation, please indicate where the donation is going to here, and then enter the dollar amount in the next section.

Add a donation for National Society Of The Daughters Of The American Revolution

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!