Two baseballs rest on a dirt infield in the foreground, while the Minooka Baseball logo and text are displayed against a blurred background of a baseball field.
Minooka Athletic Association

Hosted by

Minooka Athletic Association

About this event

Minooka Baseball Fall League Sign Up

Sort by category

General Admission (Fall and Summer)
$65

Summer is included in the Fall registration. If you do not want to participate in the summer program, the registration is still $65.00

Stand Opt Out
$50

By not volunteering for stand support, there is a potential game loss of approximately $50.00. We respect your decision however we will need a way to cover the potential for lost revenue.

Summer Only
$30

This includes one month of summer training through the month of August.

Fall Only
$65

This includes Fall registration and no summer training.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!