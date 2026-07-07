Minooka Baseball Fall League Sign Up

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Summer is included in the Fall registration. If you do not want to participate in the summer program, the registration is still $65.00
By not volunteering for stand support, there is a potential game loss of approximately $50.00. We respect your decision however we will need a way to cover the potential for lost revenue.
This includes one month of summer training through the month of August.
This includes Fall registration and no summer training.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!