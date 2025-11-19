MINOR - 2026 Registration Clone to goof with

MINOR CHILDREN ONLY- NOTE: This registration form is ONLY for attendees UNDER the age of 18 years old. And must be signed for by a legal guardian. If you are 18 years or older and registering to attend the 2026 JR Pilgrimage, please click the “ADULT REGISTRATION FORM” link to continue.





2026 Jerome Rohwer Pilgrimage Wednesday - Saturday, May 20-23, 2026.

** FOR LEGAL PURPOSES, EACH ATTENDEE IS REQUIRED TO REGISTER SEPARATELY, UNDER THEIR LEGAL NAME (NAME LISTED ON THEIR ID).





The registration fees include:

*ROUND TRIP BUS TRANSPORTATION on May 21 for an on-site group visit to Jerome, Rohwer, and the WWII Japanese American Internment Museum in McGehee.

*MEALS:

-Welcome Dinner May 20, 5pm

-Closing Dinner May 24, 5pm *Optional evening programs at the hotel.

(PLEASE CONTACT a JRP Committee Member with any special travel accommodations &/or dietary requests: (ADD LINK)





The Jerome Rohwer Committee hopes your experience is meaningful!!