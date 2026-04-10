Minority Autism Connection's Store

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Hand crafted by Kirty Bugg Kreations, this stunning multi-colored beaded bracelet with BRONZE puzzle piece charm boldly represents Autism Awareness & Acceptance. (BLACK)
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(***PRICE INCLUDES SHIPPING )
Hand crafted by Kirty Bugg Kreations, this stunning multi-colored beaded bracelet with SILVER puzzle piece charm boldly represents Autism Awareness & Acceptance. (WHITE)
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(***PRICE INCLUDES SHIPPING )
This journal was created by an autism parent, FOR autism parents. It was created to provide a safe space for you to document the rewarding, yet complex experience of being an autism parent. This journal will allow you to exercise the self-care practice of journaling while being able to share your love and important moments with your special child. They also make for great gifts!
This journal was created by an autism parent, FOR autism parents. It was created to provide a safe space for you to document the rewarding, yet complex experience of being an autism parent. This journal will allow you to exercise the self-care practice of journaling while being able to share your love and important moments with your special child. They also make for great gifts!
Our custom team tee from the 2026 Autism Empower Walk
Our custom team tee from the 2026 Autism Empower Walk
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