Minority Autism Connection

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Minority Autism Connection

About this shop

Minority Autism Connection's Store

Hand crafted bracelet (BLACK) item
Hand crafted bracelet (BLACK) item
Hand crafted bracelet (BLACK)
$17

Hand crafted by Kirty Bugg Kreations, this stunning multi-colored beaded bracelet with BRONZE puzzle piece charm boldly represents Autism Awareness & Acceptance. (BLACK)

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(***PRICE INCLUDES SHIPPING )

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Hand crafted bracelet (WHITE) item
Hand crafted bracelet (WHITE) item
Hand crafted bracelet (WHITE)
$17

Hand crafted by Kirty Bugg Kreations, this stunning multi-colored beaded bracelet with SILVER puzzle piece charm boldly represents Autism Awareness & Acceptance. (WHITE)

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(***PRICE INCLUDES SHIPPING )

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Love Letters to my Autistic Son item
Love Letters to my Autistic Son item
Love Letters to my Autistic Son
$20

This journal was created by an autism parent, FOR autism parents. It was created to provide a safe space for you to document the rewarding, yet complex experience of being an autism parent. This journal will allow you to exercise the self-care practice of journaling while being able to share your love and important moments with your special child. They also make for great gifts!

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Love Letters to my Autistic Daughter item
Love Letters to my Autistic Daughter item
Love Letters to my Autistic Daughter
$20

This journal was created by an autism parent, FOR autism parents. It was created to provide a safe space for you to document the rewarding, yet complex experience of being an autism parent. This journal will allow you to exercise the self-care practice of journaling while being able to share your love and important moments with your special child. They also make for great gifts!

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ADULT - Autism Empowerment Walk Tee
$20

Our custom team tee from the 2026 Autism Empower Walk

CHILD - Autism Empowerment Walk Tee
$20

Our custom team tee from the 2026 Autism Empower Walk

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