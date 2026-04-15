Shining Abilities
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Shining Abilities

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Shining Abilities

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"Mint Juleps and Masterpieces" Gala Silent Auction

Flag of Freedom by all the Participants item
Flag of Freedom by all the Participants item
Flag of Freedom by all the Participants
$75

Starting bid

Forget boring canvases! We used popsicle sticks to create a one-of-a-kind, 3D patriotic marvel. This singular masterpiece serves as a collective testament to our participants' dedication; every individual contributed their vision and hands-on effort to every stage of its creation. Dim. 23 X 33

"Pretty in Pink" Diamond Art by Jamie Bond item
"Pretty in Pink" Diamond Art by Jamie Bond
$50

Starting bid

A shimmering splash of tropical elegance!

This stunning, handcrafted piece features a vibrant pink flamingo brought to life through thousands of sparkling "diamonds." Intricately detailed and professionally framed, this textured mosaic catches the light from every angle, making it the perfect statement piece for any room.Features a sophisticated gradient of succulent pinks, coral blushes, and deep magentas, contrasted against lush botanical greens or a shimmering turquoise waterscape. Dim. 11 X 14

Celestial Drift by Brittany Bartlett item
Celestial Drift by Brittany Bartlett
$50

Starting bid

Celestial Drift is framed in a warm, natural wood floater frame, the artwork balances its chaotic energy with a grounded, modern aesthetic. It serves as a bold statement piece, inviting the viewer to lose themselves in its intricate, marbled depths.

Dim. 13 X 17

Bountiful Blooms- By all the Participants item
Bountiful Blooms- By all the Participants
$50

Starting bid

A true labor of communal love, this one-of-a-kind piece was birthed through the shared synergy of our participants, each of whom left their unique mark on every single detail. Dim. 20 X 26

The Triple Perch Pavilion Bird House Large item
The Triple Perch Pavilion Bird House Large
$75

Starting bid

The Triple Perch Pavilion is a robust, handcrafted wooden birdhouse designed with both functionality and rustic aesthetic in mind. Built from warm, textured cedar or pine, this multi-unit dwelling offers a cozy sanctuary for small nesting birds while serving as a natural accent for any garden or backyard.Handmade and donated by Joe Carlos

Dim. 15 X 17

The Triple Perch Pavilion Bird House Small item
The Triple Perch Pavilion Bird House Small
$40

Starting bid

The Triple Perch Pavilion is a robust, handcrafted wooden birdhouse designed with both functionality and rustic aesthetic in mind. Built from warm, textured cedar or pine, this multi-unit dwelling offers a cozy sanctuary for small nesting birds while serving as a natural accent for any garden or backyard.Handmade and donated by Joe Carlos

Dim. 12X14

Lady Liberty by Sean Hogan item
Lady Liberty by Sean Hogan
$30

Starting bid

Lady Liberty is a compelling mixed-media work that features a bold, black stencil of the Statue of Liberty’s crown and face set against a dreamy, ethereal background. This piece plays with the idea of "new meets old," placing a sharp, graphic silhouette over a wash of organic, fluid colors. Dim 16 X 14

Arctic Tides by Markieth Hawkins item
Arctic Tides by Markieth Hawkins item
Arctic Tides by Markieth Hawkins item
Arctic Tides by Markieth Hawkins
$75

Starting bid

Arctic Tides is a sweeping, large-format fluid abstract that captures the serene yet powerful essence of moving water and melting ice. The composition is a masterclass in monochromatic layering, utilizing a cooling spectrum of cobalt, azure, and icy sky blue, interspersed with shimmering ribbons of champagne silver. Large 30 X 30

Crimson Fracture by Zach Berns item
Crimson Fracture by Zach Berns item
Crimson Fracture by Zach Berns item
Crimson Fracture by Zach Berns
$50

Starting bid

Crimson Fracture is a bold, high-contrast abstract pour that captures the raw energy of molten stone or tectonic movement. The composition is grounded in a striking palette of vivid scarlet, charcoal black, and slate grey, woven together with delicate ribbons of silver and white that add a metallic, crystalline shimmer. Dim. 13 X 17

Sunset Skyline by Jack Przanowski item
Sunset Skyline by Jack Przanowski
$30

Starting bid

Sunset Skyline is a vibrant, mixed-texture work that contrasts a flat, graphic foreground with a richly sculpted sky. The piece captures the transition from a bustling day to a tranquil evening, using the silhouette of a city to ground the explosive energy of the colors above. Dim 9 X 11

Iron Peaks by Brandyn Rodriguez item
Iron Peaks by Brandyn Rodriguez
$75

Starting bid

Iron Peaks is an evocative fluid abstract that mimics the rugged majesty of a mountain range or a cross-section of ancient, mineral-rich earth. By concentrating the medium into a central, jagged arc, the artist creates a powerful sense of isolation and grandeur against the vastness of the white negative space. Large 24 X 36

Solar Flare by Beau Pogose item
Solar Flare by Beau Pogose
$50

Starting bid

Solar Flare is a vibrant, multi-layered fluid abstract that radiates outward from a dark, mysterious center. The composition is defined by a brilliant spectrum of sun-drenched yellows, lime greens, and fiery corals, all exploding toward the edges of the canvas in thin, feathery ribbons.

Handcrafted Vintage "Patchwork & Gingham" Artisan Tote item
Handcrafted Vintage "Patchwork & Gingham" Artisan Tote item
Handcrafted Vintage "Patchwork & Gingham" Artisan Tote item
Handcrafted Vintage "Patchwork & Gingham" Artisan Tote
$75

Starting bid

A perfect gift for the quilt lover, vintage enthusiast, or anyone who appreciates slow fashion and unique, handmade treasures.Add a touch of sunny, cottagecore charm to your accessory collection with this one-of-a-kind handcrafted patchwork tote. Expertly constructed by artisan Robin Bond of "Not Your Granny’s Afghan," this bag is a beautiful marriage of sustainability and nostalgic design.

Specifications:

  • Material: Vintage Linen & Cotton Blend
  • Condition: Brand New / Artisan Made
  • Origin: Hand-sewn with meticulous attention to detail by
  • Quilt size: 55 X 75
  • Donated and made by Ruby Bond
  • Estimated Value: Priceless


Golden Grotto by Jessica Roat item
Golden Grotto by Jessica Roat item
Golden Grotto by Jessica Roat
$30

Starting bid

Golden Grotto is a captivating fluid abstract that uses a high-contrast palette to create a sense of glowing bioluminescence. The composition is anchored by a deep, midnight black that provides a dramatic stage for the swirling rivers of amber, turquoise, and brilliant yellow that cut across the canvas.

Dim.12 X 16

Eye of the Storm by Sean Hogan item
Eye of the Storm by Sean Hogan item
Eye of the Storm by Sean Hogan item
Eye of the Storm by Sean Hogan
$30

Starting bid

Eye of the Storm is an explosive fluid abstract that radiates outward from a central, swirling vortex. The composition is a dynamic blend of electric blues, deep amethysts, and icy whites, creating a high-energy visual that feels both celestial and elemental.

Dim. 12 X 12

Fingerprints of Confetti- Group Project item
Fingerprints of Confetti- Group Project
$75

Starting bid

Every speck of "confetti" you see here is a fingerprint of each of amazing participants. It’s a tactile representation of how individual acts of care come together to create something beautiful.

Because when you sprinkle kindness like confetti, the world becomes a much more colorful place to live.

Dim. 15 X 20

Midnight Sparks by Brandon Hagy item
Midnight Sparks by Brandon Hagy item
Midnight Sparks by Brandon Hagy item
Midnight Sparks by Brandon Hagy
$50

Starting bid

Midnight Sparks is a high-contrast fluid abstract that explores the beauty of shadows and light. The composition is a dense, swirling landscape of charcoal, slate, and shimmering silver, creating a gritty, urban texture that feels like smoke rising in the dark. Dim.15 x 20

Neon Dreams by Tracy Webb item
Neon Dreams by Tracy Webb item
Neon Dreams by Tracy Webb item
Neon Dreams by Tracy Webb
$50

Starting bid

Neon Dreams is a striking mixed-media style composition that explores the boundary between the internal mind and external expression. The piece is anchored by a sharp, white silhouette of a woman in profile, set against a solid black background. This stark contrast creates a "blank slate" effect, drawing the viewer's focus immediately to the vibrant energy radiating from her mind. (FRAMED) Dim. 10 x 20

Rainbow Mist by Jamie Bond item
Rainbow Mist by Jamie Bond item
Rainbow Mist by Jamie Bond item
Rainbow Mist by Jamie Bond
$50

Starting bid

Rainbow Mist is an intricate, large-scale abstract work that utilizes a multi-layered swipe and "wrecking" technique to create a surface teeming with life and light. The palette is a sun-drenched explosion of golden yellows, soft corals, and deep fuchsias, all anchored by a cool framework of cerulean blue and emerald green.

Dim. 16 X 12

Prism Ridge by Tony Divozzo item
Prism Ridge by Tony Divozzo item
Prism Ridge by Tony Divozzo
$50

Starting bid

Prism Ridge is a vibrant abstract pour that captures a "rainbow-earth" aesthetic, blending the structured appearance of geological strata with a vivid, full-spectrum palette. The composition is weighted to the lower left, creating a sloping horizon that yields to an airy, open sky.

Dim. 12 X 15

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