"Mint Juleps and Masterpieces" Gala Silent Auction

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Forget boring canvases! We used popsicle sticks to create a one-of-a-kind, 3D patriotic marvel. This singular masterpiece serves as a collective testament to our participants' dedication; every individual contributed their vision and hands-on effort to every stage of its creation. Dim. 23 X 33
Starting bid
A shimmering splash of tropical elegance!
This stunning, handcrafted piece features a vibrant pink flamingo brought to life through thousands of sparkling "diamonds." Intricately detailed and professionally framed, this textured mosaic catches the light from every angle, making it the perfect statement piece for any room.Features a sophisticated gradient of succulent pinks, coral blushes, and deep magentas, contrasted against lush botanical greens or a shimmering turquoise waterscape. Dim. 11 X 14
Starting bid
Celestial Drift is framed in a warm, natural wood floater frame, the artwork balances its chaotic energy with a grounded, modern aesthetic. It serves as a bold statement piece, inviting the viewer to lose themselves in its intricate, marbled depths.
Dim. 13 X 17
Starting bid
A true labor of communal love, this one-of-a-kind piece was birthed through the shared synergy of our participants, each of whom left their unique mark on every single detail. Dim. 20 X 26
Starting bid
The Triple Perch Pavilion is a robust, handcrafted wooden birdhouse designed with both functionality and rustic aesthetic in mind. Built from warm, textured cedar or pine, this multi-unit dwelling offers a cozy sanctuary for small nesting birds while serving as a natural accent for any garden or backyard.Handmade and donated by Joe Carlos
Dim. 15 X 17
Starting bid
The Triple Perch Pavilion is a robust, handcrafted wooden birdhouse designed with both functionality and rustic aesthetic in mind. Built from warm, textured cedar or pine, this multi-unit dwelling offers a cozy sanctuary for small nesting birds while serving as a natural accent for any garden or backyard.Handmade and donated by Joe Carlos
Dim. 12X14
Starting bid
Lady Liberty is a compelling mixed-media work that features a bold, black stencil of the Statue of Liberty’s crown and face set against a dreamy, ethereal background. This piece plays with the idea of "new meets old," placing a sharp, graphic silhouette over a wash of organic, fluid colors. Dim 16 X 14
Starting bid
Arctic Tides is a sweeping, large-format fluid abstract that captures the serene yet powerful essence of moving water and melting ice. The composition is a masterclass in monochromatic layering, utilizing a cooling spectrum of cobalt, azure, and icy sky blue, interspersed with shimmering ribbons of champagne silver. Large 30 X 30
Starting bid
Crimson Fracture is a bold, high-contrast abstract pour that captures the raw energy of molten stone or tectonic movement. The composition is grounded in a striking palette of vivid scarlet, charcoal black, and slate grey, woven together with delicate ribbons of silver and white that add a metallic, crystalline shimmer. Dim. 13 X 17
Starting bid
Sunset Skyline is a vibrant, mixed-texture work that contrasts a flat, graphic foreground with a richly sculpted sky. The piece captures the transition from a bustling day to a tranquil evening, using the silhouette of a city to ground the explosive energy of the colors above. Dim 9 X 11
Starting bid
Iron Peaks is an evocative fluid abstract that mimics the rugged majesty of a mountain range or a cross-section of ancient, mineral-rich earth. By concentrating the medium into a central, jagged arc, the artist creates a powerful sense of isolation and grandeur against the vastness of the white negative space. Large 24 X 36
Starting bid
Solar Flare is a vibrant, multi-layered fluid abstract that radiates outward from a dark, mysterious center. The composition is defined by a brilliant spectrum of sun-drenched yellows, lime greens, and fiery corals, all exploding toward the edges of the canvas in thin, feathery ribbons.
Starting bid
A perfect gift for the quilt lover, vintage enthusiast, or anyone who appreciates slow fashion and unique, handmade treasures.Add a touch of sunny, cottagecore charm to your accessory collection with this one-of-a-kind handcrafted patchwork tote. Expertly constructed by artisan Robin Bond of "Not Your Granny’s Afghan," this bag is a beautiful marriage of sustainability and nostalgic design.
Starting bid
Golden Grotto is a captivating fluid abstract that uses a high-contrast palette to create a sense of glowing bioluminescence. The composition is anchored by a deep, midnight black that provides a dramatic stage for the swirling rivers of amber, turquoise, and brilliant yellow that cut across the canvas.
Dim.12 X 16
Starting bid
Eye of the Storm is an explosive fluid abstract that radiates outward from a central, swirling vortex. The composition is a dynamic blend of electric blues, deep amethysts, and icy whites, creating a high-energy visual that feels both celestial and elemental.
Dim. 12 X 12
Starting bid
Every speck of "confetti" you see here is a fingerprint of each of amazing participants. It’s a tactile representation of how individual acts of care come together to create something beautiful.
Because when you sprinkle kindness like confetti, the world becomes a much more colorful place to live.
Dim. 15 X 20
Starting bid
Midnight Sparks is a high-contrast fluid abstract that explores the beauty of shadows and light. The composition is a dense, swirling landscape of charcoal, slate, and shimmering silver, creating a gritty, urban texture that feels like smoke rising in the dark. Dim.15 x 20
Starting bid
Neon Dreams is a striking mixed-media style composition that explores the boundary between the internal mind and external expression. The piece is anchored by a sharp, white silhouette of a woman in profile, set against a solid black background. This stark contrast creates a "blank slate" effect, drawing the viewer's focus immediately to the vibrant energy radiating from her mind. (FRAMED) Dim. 10 x 20
Starting bid
Rainbow Mist is an intricate, large-scale abstract work that utilizes a multi-layered swipe and "wrecking" technique to create a surface teeming with life and light. The palette is a sun-drenched explosion of golden yellows, soft corals, and deep fuchsias, all anchored by a cool framework of cerulean blue and emerald green.
Dim. 16 X 12
Starting bid
Prism Ridge is a vibrant abstract pour that captures a "rainbow-earth" aesthetic, blending the structured appearance of geological strata with a vivid, full-spectrum palette. The composition is weighted to the lower left, creating a sloping horizon that yields to an airy, open sky.
Dim. 12 X 15
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!