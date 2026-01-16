Mint Juleps & Masterpieces Gala Sponsorship Opportunities

About this shop
✦2 Premier Tables (16 Tickets)
✦Full page color advertisement in event program
✦Recognition on social media & website
✦VIP speaking opportunities
✦1 Reserved Table (8 Tickets)
✦1/2 page color advertisement in event program
✦Recognition on social media & website
✦Reserved seating for 4 guests
✦1/2 page color advertisement in event program
✦Recognition as a sponsor in event program & on site signage
✦Exclusive branding at the signature cocktail station
✦2 guest tickets
✦Logo or name featured in event program
✦Logo or name listed in event program
✦Recognition on social media thank you post
✦Sponsorship of the participant art gallery
✦Your logo or name will be placed next to our featured masterpieces
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!