Mint Juleps & Masterpieces Gala Sponsorship Opportunities

Triple Crown item
Triple Crown
$10,000

✦2 Premier Tables (16 Tickets)

✦Full page color advertisement in event program

✦Recognition on social media & website

VIP speaking opportunities

Winner Circle Sponsor item
Winner Circle Sponsor
$5,000

✦1 Reserved Table (8 Tickets)

✦1/2 page color advertisement in event program

✦Recognition on social media & website

Run for the Roses Sponsor item
Run for the Roses Sponsor
$2,500

✦Reserved seating for 4 guests

✦1/2 page color advertisement in event program

✦Recognition as a sponsor in event program & on site signage


Mint Julep Bar Sponsor item
Mint Julep Bar Sponsor
$1,000

✦Exclusive branding at the signature cocktail station

✦2 guest tickets

✦Logo or name featured in event program


Secretariat Sponsor item
Secretariat Sponsor
$500

✦Logo or name listed in event program

Recognition on social media thank you post

The Masterpiece Sponsor item
The Masterpiece Sponsor
$250

✦Sponsorship of the participant art gallery

✦Your logo or name will be placed next to our featured masterpieces


