MIPO's 14th Power of Partnerships, Scholarships and Hall of Fame Gala

162-45 Cross Bay Blvd

Howard Beach, NY 11414, USA

General admission
$150

Dinner, show and entertainment included.

VIP
$175

Reserved seating; dinner, show and entertainment included.

Table of 10 (with a discount)
$1,475

Dinner, show and entertainment included. Names need to be provided for your guests. Does not include Ad.

Table of 10 VIP - Plus an Ad (If provided)
$1,800
groupTicketCaption

Reserved seating - you get to sit with your group members; show and entertainment included. Names need to be provided or your guests of 10 can use the purchaser's name. This also includes a quarter-page Ad in the journal. Ad needs to be provided or a generic Ad will be placed as a "Thank You" from the organization.

Ad Only
$300

This includes only a ¼ page Ad

Ad Only
$425

This includes only a ½ page Ad

Ad Only
$725

This includes only a full page Ad

Ad/Congrats - Package A
$575

This includes:
• Show and entertainment included
• One gen. admission ticket
• Booster/Business Card

Ad/Congrats - Package B
$650

This includes:
• Show and entertainment included
• One gen. admission ticket
• ¼ page Ad

Ad/Congrats - Package C
$775

This includes:
• Show and entertainment included
• One gen. admission ticket
• ½ page Ad

LEVEL 1 - MIPO's Circle of Supporters
$1,350

This includes:
• One VIP tickets for the gala
• A half a-page Ad in the journal
• Show and entertainment included
• Includes a half a-page Ad in the journal
• Priority seating included

LEVEL 2 - MIPO's Seed Planting Club
$2,200
groupTicketCaption

Includes :
• Three VIP tickets for the gala
• A three-quarter page Ad in the journal
• Corporate banner* displayed at event (if provided by the company or organization)
• Priority seating included

LEVEL 3 - MIPO's Success Club
$3,300
groupTicketCaption

Includes:
• Five VIP tickets for the gala
• A full-page Ad in the journal
• Corporate banner* displayed at event (if provided by the company or organization)
• On-stage public-address
• Inclusion in all media announcements
• Website link connection to corporate’s website
• Premium visibility of Ad in a slideshow to be played on screen at the event (info must be provided two weeks prior to event)
• Priority seating is included

Children Under 10 - Limited
$100
