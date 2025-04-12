MIPO's 14th Power of Partnerships, Scholarships and Hall of Fame Gala

Dinner, show and entertainment included.
Reserved seating; dinner, show and entertainment included.
Dinner, show and entertainment included. Names need to be provided for your guests. Does not include Ad.
Reserved seating - you get to sit with your group members; show and entertainment included. Names need to be provided or your guests of 10 can use the purchaser's name. This also includes a quarter-page Ad in the journal. Ad needs to be provided or a generic Ad will be placed as a "Thank You" from the organization.
This includes only a ¼ page Ad
This includes only a ½ page Ad
This includes only a full page Ad
This includes:
• Show and entertainment included
• One gen. admission ticket
• Booster/Business Card
This includes:
• Show and entertainment included
• One gen. admission ticket
• ¼ page Ad
This includes:
• Show and entertainment included
• One gen. admission ticket
• ½ page Ad
This includes:
• One VIP tickets for the gala
• A half a-page Ad in the journal
• Show and entertainment included
• Includes a half a-page Ad in the journal
• Priority seating included
Includes :
• Three VIP tickets for the gala
• A three-quarter page Ad in the journal
• Corporate banner* displayed at event (if provided by the company or organization)
• Priority seating included
Includes:
• Five VIP tickets for the gala
• A full-page Ad in the journal
• Corporate banner* displayed at event (if provided by the company or organization)
• On-stage public-address
• Inclusion in all media announcements
• Website link connection to corporate’s website
• Premium visibility of Ad in a slideshow to be played on screen at the event (info must be provided two weeks prior to event)
• Priority seating is included
$
