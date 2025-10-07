MiraCLE: Celebrating Those Who Give Life, Love & Support

St. Clair Ballroom

100 St Clair Ave NE 4th floor, Cleveland, OH 44114, USA

PLATINUM SPONSOR - PILLAR OF STRENGTH
$15,000

Your sponsorship will help provide perinatal education and support for 10 expectant families, ensuring they receive the culturally competent care they deserve.

2 premium tables (16 guests total)

2 signed copies of Born to Be

Logo and name recognition across:

Event save-the-date

Event webpage

Event program

Social media promotions

On-site signage

Recognition in the event press release

GOLD SPONSOR– EMPOWERMENT PARTNER
$10,000

Your sponsorship advances birth equity by supporting training and development for BBC’s community-based doulas and staff.

1 premium table (8 guests total)

2 signed copies of Born to Be

Logo and name recognition across:

Event save-the-date

Event webpage

Event program

Social media promotions

On-site signage

Recognition in the event press release

SILVER SPONSOR – CHAMPION FOR JOY
$5,000

Your sponsorship directly supports our Perinatal Support Program, empowering doulas to guide families through safe, supported, and joyful birthing experiences.

1 reserved table (8 guests total)

1 signed copy of Born to Be

Logo and name recognition across:

Event webpage

Event program

Social media promotions

On-site signage

BRONZE SPONSOR – CIRCLE OF CARE
$2,500

Your sponsorship helps sustain Birthing Beautiful Communities by providing ongoing support, education, and advocacy for families from pregnancy through early parenting.

4 Tickets

Name recognition across:

Event webpage

Event program

Social media promotions

On-site signage

LAVENDER SPONSOR
$1,000

2 Tickets 

Name recognition in event program and on event webpage

