Miracle League Xylo Bat Order 2026

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All bats 27-30" are drop 10 weight. All bats come with "natural" finish, the Miracle League logo, and your name etched.
All bats 27-30" are drop 10 weight. All bats come with "natural" finish, the Miracle League logo, and your name etched.
All bats 27-30" are drop 10 weight. All bats come with "natural" finish, the Miracle League logo, and your name etched.
All bats 27-30" are drop 10 weight. All bats come with "natural" finish, the Miracle League logo, and your name etched.
All bats 31-34" are drop 3 weight. All bats come with "natural" finish, the Miracle League logo, and your name etched.
All bats 31-34" are drop 3 weight. All bats come with "natural" finish, the Miracle League logo, and your name etched.
All bats 31-34" are drop 3 weight. All bats come with "natural" finish, the Miracle League logo, and your name etched.
All bats 31-34" are drop 3 weight. All bats come with "natural" finish, the Miracle League logo, and your name etched.
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