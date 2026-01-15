Miracle League Of Mercer County Inc

Offered by

Miracle League Of Mercer County Inc

About this shop

Miracle League Xylo Bat Order 2026

Youth Size Bat 27" item
Youth Size Bat 27"
$75

All bats 27-30" are drop 10 weight. All bats come with "natural" finish, the Miracle League logo, and your name etched.

0
Youth Size Bat 28" item
Youth Size Bat 28"
$75

All bats 27-30" are drop 10 weight. All bats come with "natural" finish, the Miracle League logo, and your name etched.

0
Youth Size Bat 29" item
Youth Size Bat 29"
$75

All bats 27-30" are drop 10 weight. All bats come with "natural" finish, the Miracle League logo, and your name etched.

0
Youth Size 30" item
Youth Size 30"
$75

All bats 27-30" are drop 10 weight. All bats come with "natural" finish, the Miracle League logo, and your name etched.

0
Adult Size Bat 31" item
Adult Size Bat 31"
$100

All bats 31-34" are drop 3 weight. All bats come with "natural" finish, the Miracle League logo, and your name etched.

0
Adult Size Bat 32" item
Adult Size Bat 32"
$100

All bats 31-34" are drop 3 weight. All bats come with "natural" finish, the Miracle League logo, and your name etched.

0
Adult Size Bat 33" item
Adult Size Bat 33"
$100

All bats 31-34" are drop 3 weight. All bats come with "natural" finish, the Miracle League logo, and your name etched.

0
Adult Size Bat 34" item
Adult Size Bat 34"
$100

All bats 31-34" are drop 3 weight. All bats come with "natural" finish, the Miracle League logo, and your name etched.

0

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!