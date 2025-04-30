Miracle Mile 2025

Come enjoy a one- mile color run and participate in a post run snack and game time with our miracle kids at the finish line to support our local children's hospital, Beverly Knight Olson. All proceeds raised are given to BKO to fight for the next generation. A ticket grants you access to the event and the first 300 participants to check in get a 2025 Miracle Mile t-shirt, other participants will recieve a GC Miracle T-shirt of their choice!. It's cool to care!