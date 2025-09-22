Miracle on Main Street Vendor Participation (2025)

This will be a themed event. All vendors will agree to commit to the Christmas/Holiday theme with the products they sell and the setup of their vendor space. This event is family friendly. We expect lots of children because we will have a Santa Claus. Event Date: Saturday, December 6, 2025 Event Time: 3pm–7pm Setup: 1pm–3pm Breakdown: 7pm-9pm COST Vendors (10'x10' space) - $100 **This event is being operated by the Downtown Co-Op of Fort Mill, a non-profit business collective supporting the historic downtown Fort Mill community. Any and all proceeds from this event will benefit the Downtown Co-Op of Fort Mill**