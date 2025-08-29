Miracle on the Green Golf Outing

Commonwealth National Golf Club 250 Babylon Rd

Horsham, PA 19044, USA

Single Golfer
$250

Get ready for a full day of golf, great food, and even better company! Your registration includes:

  • A round of golf on a beautiful course
  • Breakfast to kick off your day
  • Hot dog at the turn to keep you fueled mid-round
  • Cocktail hour to relax and unwind afterward
  • Buffet dinner to celebrate a great day for a great cause

Come for the golf, stay for the experience - and help make a difference with every swing! 🏌️‍♂️🍽️🎉

Foursome
$1,000

Enjoy a full day of fun, food, and fundraising with your team! Every foursome registration includes:

  • A round of golf for four players
  • Breakfast to kick off your day
  • Hot dog at the turn to keep you fueled mid-round
  • Cocktail hour to relax and unwind afterward
  • Buffet dinner to celebrate a great day for a great cause

Gather your crew, hit the greens, and make every swing count - all in support of a great cause! 🏌️‍♀️🏌️‍♂️🍴🎉

Eat, Drink & Do Good Ticket
$85

Not a golfer? No problem! You can still be part of the fun and support a great cause by joining us for the cocktail hour and buffet dinner portion of the event.

Your ticket includes:

  • A lively cocktail hour with drinks and mingling
  • A delicious buffet dinner to enjoy with friends and supporters
  • Access to raffles, auctions, and festivities throughout the evening

Come celebrate the day with us, connect with the community, and help support the mission of Horsham Miracle Field - no golf clubs required!

Add a donation for The Miracle Field of Horsham

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!