Miracle on the Green Sponsorship

Tee Sponsor
$150
  • Branded sign at the tee box
  • Recognition on website and printed flyer
Hole Sponsor
$200
  • Branded sign at one hole (tee or green)
  • Recognition on website and printed flyer
Beverage Cart Sponsor
$750
  • Signage on beverage cart
  • Recognition on website and printed flyer
Friend of the Field
$1,000
  • Miracle Field Legacy Walk 4x8 brick
  • Recognition on website and printed flyer
Corporate Friend of the Field
$1,500
  • Miracle Field Legacy Walk 12x12 brick
  • Recognition during cocktail hour
  • Recognition on website and printed flyer
Golf Cart Sponsor
$2,500
  • Logo on all golf carts used during the event
  • One (1) complimentary foursome
  • Miracle Field Legacy Walk 8x8 brick
  • Recognition during cocktail hour
  • Recognition on website and printed flyer


Event Sponsor
$5,000
  • One (1) complimentary foursome
  • Four (4) Eat, Drink and Do Good Tickets
  • Miracle Field Legacy Walk 12x12 brick
  • Verbal recognition at awards ceremony
  • Recognition during cocktail hour
  • Recognition on website and printed flyer
Premier Sponsor
$10,000
  • Two (2) complimentary foursome
  • Eight (8) Eat, Drink and Do Good Tickets
  • Two (2) Miracle Field Legacy Walk bricks
  • Verbal recognition at awards ceremony
  • Recognition during cocktail hour
  • Recognition on website and printed flyer
Add a donation for The Miracle Field of Horsham

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!