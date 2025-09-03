The Miracle Field of Horsham
Miracle on the Green Sponsorship
Tee Sponsor
$150
Branded sign at the tee box
Recognition on website and printed flyer
Hole Sponsor
$200
Branded sign at one hole (tee or green)
Recognition on website and printed flyer
Beverage Cart Sponsor
$750
Signage on beverage cart
Recognition on website and printed flyer
Friend of the Field
$1,000
Miracle Field Legacy Walk 4x8 brick
Recognition on website and printed flyer
Corporate Friend of the Field
$1,500
Miracle Field Legacy Walk 12x12 brick
Recognition during cocktail hour
Recognition on website and printed flyer
Golf Cart Sponsor
$2,500
Logo on all golf carts used during the event
One (1) complimentary foursome
Miracle Field Legacy Walk 8x8 brick
Recognition during cocktail hour
Recognition on website and printed flyer
Event Sponsor
$5,000
One (1) complimentary foursome
Four (4) Eat, Drink and Do Good Tickets
Miracle Field Legacy Walk 12x12 brick
Verbal recognition at awards ceremony
Recognition during cocktail hour
Recognition on website and printed flyer
Premier Sponsor
$10,000
Two (2) complimentary foursome
Eight (8) Eat, Drink and Do Good Tickets
Two (2) Miracle Field Legacy Walk bricks
Verbal recognition at awards ceremony
Recognition during cocktail hour
Recognition on website and printed flyer
Add a donation for The Miracle Field of Horsham
Did you know?
We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!
