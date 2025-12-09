Loving Loic Foundation

Loving Loic Foundation

Miracles for Grady & Jace Online Shop

Full Court For A Cure Unisex Adult T-shirt - Yellow Small item
Full Court For A Cure Unisex Adult T-shirt - Yellow Small item
Full Court For A Cure Unisex Adult T-shirt - Yellow Small
$25

Score a Cure in Comfort: Full Court For A Cure Adult Tee


This is the official shirt for the Full Court For A Cure campaign! Show your support for PKAN kids worldwide while looking great in Grady and Jace's favorite colors: green and yellow.


  • Features the official Full Court For A Cure logo.
  • The back includes a custom basketball design embedded with a QR code that links directly to the donation page on the Loving Loic website! The code is surrounded by our campaign partners and sponsors.
  • Features: Side-seamed. Classic fit. Unisex sizing. Shoulder taping.
  • Fabrication: 100% Airlume combed and ring-spun cotton, 32 singles, 4.2 oz. 
  • Visit the BELLA + CANVAS website for size chart https://www.bellacanvas.com/product/3001/Unisex-Jersey-Short-Sleeve-Tee.html#pills-size
  • Returns and Refunds: All sales are final. Because all proceeds from your purchase are immediately dedicated to the Loving Loic Foundation's PKAN gene therapy research, we cannot offer returns, exchanges, or refunds. Please review size charts
  • Damaged or Incorrect Items: If you receive a damaged item or an item that differs from your order, please contact us at [email protected] within 7 days of delivery so we can arrange a replacement.
Full Court For A Cure Unisex Adult T-shirt - Green Small item
Full Court For A Cure Unisex Adult T-shirt - Green Small item
Full Court For A Cure Unisex Adult T-shirt - Green Small
$25

Score a Cure in Comfort: Full Court For A Cure Adult Tee


This is the official shirt for the Full Court For A Cure campaign! Show your support for PKAN kids worldwide while looking great in Grady and Jace's favorite colors: green and yellow.


  • Features the official Full Court For A Cure logo.
  • The back includes a custom basketball design embedded with a QR code that links directly to the donation page on the Loving Loic website! The code is surrounded by our campaign partners and sponsors.
  • Features: Side-seamed. Classic fit. Unisex sizing. Shoulder taping.
  • Fabrication: 100% Airlume combed and ring-spun cotton, 32 singles, 4.2 oz. 
  • Visit the BELLA + CANVAS website for size chart https://www.bellacanvas.com/product/3001/Unisex-Jersey-Short-Sleeve-Tee.html#pills-size
  • Returns and Refunds: All sales are final. Because all proceeds from your purchase are immediately dedicated to the Loving Loic Foundation's PKAN gene therapy research, we cannot offer returns, exchanges, or refunds. Please review size charts
  • Damaged or Incorrect Items: If you receive a damaged item or an item that differs from your order, please contact us at [email protected] within 7 days of delivery so we can arrange a replacement.


Full Court For A Cure Youth T-Shirt - Yellow Large item
Full Court For A Cure Youth T-Shirt - Yellow Large item
Full Court For A Cure Youth T-Shirt - Yellow Large
$25

Get in the Game: Full Court For A Cure Youth Tee


Outfit your younger fans in the official gear for the Full Court For A Cure challenge! These shirts come in bright, high-energy neon green and neon yellow—perfect for showing support in the stands.


  • Features the official Full Court For A Cure campaign logo.
  • The back includes a custom basketball design with an embedded QR code that instantly links to the PKAN cure donation page. The code is surrounded by campaign sponsors.
  • Comfortable Fit: Classic and relaxed.
  • Removable Tag: For easy relabeling.
  • More Styles: Shop additional styles in the PC54 family, with coordinating colors throughout.
  • Visit the SANMAR website for size chart, product specs and care instructions. https://www.sanmar.com/p/3986_NeonYellow/specSheetMeasurements
  • Returns and Refunds: All sales are final. Because all proceeds from your purchase are immediately dedicated to the Loving Loic Foundation's PKAN gene therapy research, we cannot offer returns, exchanges, or refunds. Please review size charts
  • Damaged or Incorrect Items: If you receive a damaged item or an item that differs from your order, please contact us at [email protected] within 7 days of delivery so we can arrange a replacement.


Full Court For A Cure Youth T-Shirt - Green Large item
Full Court For A Cure Youth T-Shirt - Green Large item
Full Court For A Cure Youth T-Shirt - Green Large
$25

Get in the Game: Full Court For A Cure Youth Tee


Outfit your younger fans in the official gear for the Full Court For A Cure challenge! These shirts come in bright, high-energy neon green and neon yellow—perfect for showing support in the stands.


  • Features the official Full Court For A Cure campaign logo.
  • The back includes a custom basketball design with an embedded QR code that instantly links to the PKAN cure donation page. The code is surrounded by campaign sponsors.
  • Comfortable Fit: Classic and relaxed.
  • Removable Tag: For easy relabeling.
  • More Styles: Shop additional styles in the PC54 family, with coordinating colors throughout.
  • Visit the SANMAR website for size chart, product specs and care instructions. https://www.sanmar.com/p/3986_NeonGreen/specSheetMeasurements
  • Returns and Refunds: All sales are final. Because all proceeds from your purchase are immediately dedicated to the Loving Loic Foundation's PKAN gene therapy research, we cannot offer returns, exchanges, or refunds. Please review size charts
  • Damaged or Incorrect Items: If you receive a damaged item or an item that differs from your order, please contact us at [email protected] within 7 days of delivery so we can arrange a replacement.


CURE PKAN Beaded Friendship Gracelet item
CURE PKAN Beaded Friendship Gracelet
$8

Wear the Cure: CURE PKAN Friendship Gracelet


The perfect wearable symbol of hope! This custom-beaded bracelet—lovingly nicknamed a "Gracelet" (Grady + Jace + bracelet)—spells out "CURE PKAN" so you can carry the mission with you every day.

  • Handmade Quality: Each Gracelet is carefully handmade using high-quality Crystal, Glass, and Silicone beads.
  • Mission Focused: Features the critical message CURE PKAN spelled out in beads.
  • Colors of Hope: Designed using bright green, yellow, white, and black beads around the perimeter.
  • Materials: Durable construction with a touch of steel for longevity.


Every sale provides a crucial "assist" by supporting the Loving Loic Foundation's urgent PKAN gene therapy research.

Flat Rate Shipping item
Flat Rate Shipping
$10

Add this item to your cart if you would like your order mailed to you. If this is not added, your order will be held for local pickup at the Barron Area School District Central Office. Please ensure your mailing address is provided accurately at checkout!

Add a donation for Loving Loic Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!