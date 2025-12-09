Miracles for Grady & Jace Online Shop

Offered by
Score a Cure in Comfort: Full Court For A Cure Adult Tee
This is the official shirt for the Full Court For A Cure campaign! Show your support for PKAN kids worldwide while looking great in Grady and Jace's favorite colors: green and yellow.
Get in the Game: Full Court For A Cure Youth Tee
Outfit your younger fans in the official gear for the Full Court For A Cure challenge! These shirts come in bright, high-energy neon green and neon yellow—perfect for showing support in the stands.
Wear the Cure: CURE PKAN Friendship Gracelet
The perfect wearable symbol of hope! This custom-beaded bracelet—lovingly nicknamed a "Gracelet" (Grady + Jace + bracelet)—spells out "CURE PKAN" so you can carry the mission with you every day.
Every sale provides a crucial "assist" by supporting the Loving Loic Foundation's urgent PKAN gene therapy research.
Game Ready: Full Court For A Cure Fabric Wristband
Show your team spirit and commitment to the cure with the official Full Court For A Cure fabric wristband! Choose from the boys' favorite colors, yellow or green, to make a vibrant statement.
Wear it, share it, and help
Add this item to your cart if you would like your order mailed to you. If this is not added, your order will be held for local pickup at the Barron Area School District Central Office. Please ensure your mailing address is provided accurately at checkout!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!