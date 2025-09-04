Miracles for Mya 3rd Annual Gala

Hosted by
About this event
An evening of elegance awaits. Your admission includes four course dinner, open bar, and DJ music for dancing, and access to fantastic raffles.
No heels, no hassle - just heart. You won't be there, but your impact will.
Sponsorship includes:
+Two complementary tickets to Gala
+Logo display on social media
+Logo displayed on individual event day sign
+Recognition in event program
Sponsorship includes:
+Two complementary tickets to Gala
+Logo display on social media
+Logo displayed on event day sign
+Recognition in event program
Sponsorship includes:
+Logo display on social media
+Logo displayed on event day sign
+Recognition in event program
Sponsorship includes:
+Logo display on social media
+ Recognition in event program
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!