Miracles for Mya

Hosted by

Miracles for Mya

About this event

Miracles for Mya 3rd Annual Gala

9425 W 191st St

Mokena, IL 60448, USA

Evening Elegance Admission
$90

An evening of elegance awaits. Your admission includes four course dinner, open bar, and DJ music for dancing, and access to fantastic raffles.

Couch Couture Virtual Pass
$50

No heels, no hassle - just heart. You won't be there, but your impact will.

Platinum Sponsorship
$2,000

Sponsorship includes:

+Two complementary tickets to Gala

+Logo display on social media

+Logo displayed on individual event day sign

+Recognition in event program


Gold Sponsorship
$1,000

Sponsorship includes:

+Two complementary tickets to Gala

+Logo display on social media

+Logo displayed on event day sign

+Recognition in event program

Silver Sponsorship
$500

Sponsorship includes:

+Logo display on social media

+Logo displayed on event day sign

+Recognition in event program

Bronze Sponsorship
$250

Sponsorship includes:

+Logo display on social media

+ Recognition in event program

Add a donation for Miracles for Mya

$

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