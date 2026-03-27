Miracles on the Diamond Fundraising Gala

About this event
Bldg B, Atlanta, GA 30349, USA
Special table of 10
· Name listing
Social media recognition
Priority table of 10
·Name listing · Logo on signage * Social media recognition
Preferred table of 10
· Quarter Page Ad · Logo on signage * Social media recognition
Premium table of 10
· Half Page Ad · Logo on all signage * Social media recognition
Exclusive table of 10
· Full Page Ad · Premier logo placement * Social media recognition
Premium, high-visibility placement — full color
Premium, high-visibility placement — full color
Size· 8.5" × 11"
Size · 8.5" × 5.5" (horizontal)
Size · 4.25" × 5.5"
Size · 3.5" × 2" — great for small businesses
Name Only
$
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