Miracle League Of South Fulton

Hosted by

Miracle League Of South Fulton

About this event

Miracles on the Diamond Fundraising Gala

6524 Old National Hwy

Bldg B, Atlanta, GA 30349, USA

INDIVIDUAL TICKET
$125
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Single — Community Sponsor
$1,250
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Special table of 10

· Name listing

Social media recognition

DOUBLE — Bronze Sponsor
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Priority table of 10

·Name listing · Logo on signage * Social media recognition


TRIPLE — Silver Sponsor
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Preferred table of 10

· Quarter Page Ad · Logo on signage * Social media recognition

HOME RUN — Gold Sponsor
$4,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Premium table of 10

· Half Page Ad · Logo on all signage * Social media recognition

GRAND SLAM — Presenting Sponsor
$8,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Exclusive table of 10

· Full Page Ad · Premier logo placement * Social media recognition

Front Inside Page of Program
$1,000

Premium, high-visibility placement — full color


Back Inside Page of Program
$1,000

Premium, high-visibility placement — full color


Full Page Ad
$600

Size· 8.5" × 11"


Half Page Ad
$300

Size · 8.5" × 5.5" (horizontal)


Quarter Page Ad
$150

Size · 4.25" × 5.5"


Business Card Ad
$50

Size · 3.5" × 2" — great for small businesses


Friends of Miracle League of South Fulton
$25

Name Only


Add a donation for Miracle League Of South Fulton

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