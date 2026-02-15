Miramar High Alumni Association's 50/50 Raffle 2026

Eligibility :

Participants must be 18 years or older to purchase a raffle ticket. Tickets are non-transferable and non-refundable.

Drawing Details :

The raffle drawing will take place during the closing ceremony . Exact time and location will be announced in advance.

Winner Must Be Present :

The winner (winner's representative) must be physically present at the time of the drawing to claim the prize. If the winner (winner's representative) is not present when their name is called, another ticket will be drawn.

Ticket Validity :

Each ticket purchased is valid for one entry into the raffle. Duplicate or altered tickets will not be accepted.

Use of Funds :

All proceeds from the raffle support programs, scholarships, and events organized by the Miramar High Alumni Association (MHAA) .