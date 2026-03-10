Dig Deep Volleyball Foundation

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Dig Deep Volleyball Foundation

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2026 Miramonte Women's Volleyball Season Gear For Athletes

MANDATORY: Nike Sweatshirt (top) item
MANDATORY: Nike Sweatshirt (top) item
MANDATORY: Nike Sweatshirt (top)
$55

All Athletes Mandatory Season Gear


NIKE TEAM CLUB CREW:
SOFT COMFORT. CLASSIC STYLE.

A go-to for travel and practice, the Nike Club Unisex Training Crew combines classic style with soft, brushed-back fleece to help keep you warm and comfortable. Updates to the fit give you room to layer and move freely.

  • Premium brushed-back fleece feels soft, warm and comfortable.
  • Elastic cuffs and hem for a snug fit.
  • 80% cotton 20% polyester
MANDATORY: Nike Sweatpants (bottoms) item
MANDATORY: Nike Sweatpants (bottoms) item
MANDATORY: Nike Sweatpants (bottoms)
$55

All Athletes Mandatory Season Gear


NIKE TEAM CLUB PANT:

CLASSIC COMFORT.

A new silhouette to the staple Club franchise, the Nike Club Men's Training Joggers combine classic style with soft, brushed-back fleece for all-day comfort.

  • Premium brushed-back fleece feels soft, warm and comfortable.
  • Elastic waistband with drawcord offers a snug fit.
  • Ribbed jogger cuffs keep the comfort close and let you show off your sneakers.
  • 80% cotton 20% polyester
MANDATORY: Warm Up Jersey w Player Name/# Long Sleeves item
MANDATORY: Warm Up Jersey w Player Name/# Long Sleeves item
MANDATORY: Warm Up Jersey w Player Name/# Long Sleeves
$44

All Athletes: If you don't already have this, or your Jersey number changed, please order one:

Step up your activewear game with this Unisex Performance Long Sleeve Shirt. Designed for comfort and functionality, this shirt is perfect for outdoor activities or casual wear. Its moisture-wicking material keeps you cool and dry, making it ideal for athletes or anyone with an active lifestyle. With a sleek athletic fit and lightweight fabric, you’ll enjoy unrestricted movement whether you’re cheering from the sidelines or hitting the gym.


Product features

  • 100% Polyester for durability and quick-drying capabilities
  • Unique Direct-to-Film print for vibrant designs
  • UPF 30+ sun protection to shield you from harmful rays
  • Moisture-wicking fabric keeps you cool during activities
  • Lightweight design with an athletic fit for unrestricted movement

Care instructions

  • Machine wash: cold (max 30C or 90F)
  • Do not bleach
  • Do not tumble dry
  • Do not iron
  • Do not dryclean
Nike Spandex (optional) item
Nike Spandex (optional)
$36

Optional

WOMEN'S NIKE CUSTOM MATCH 3.5" INCH SHORTS

Dig, set, and spike as a team in these smooth, stretchy game shorts

  • Dri-FIT tech to keep you cool and comfortable throughout the game
  • Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation
  • 3.5" inseam
  • Lined gusset helps prevent irritation
  • Elastic waistband stretches for the perfect fit
  • Body: 80% Polyester, 20% Spandex; Gusset Lining: 100% Polyester
  • Embroidered Swoosh logo
  • Machine wash
  • Brand : Nike
Mizuno LR6 Knee Pads item
Mizuno LR6 Knee Pads
$36

Optional

Miramonte Premium Puff Print Hoodie item
Miramonte Premium Puff Print Hoodie item
Miramonte Premium Puff Print Hoodie
$65

Stay warm, stylish, and unified in this ultra-soft oversized hoodie, designed for comfort and Matador pride. Featuring a trendy puff-print design and a cozy fleece interior, this hoodie is a go-to favorite for chilly game days, travel weekends, and everyday lounging.

With its relaxed, oversized fit and premium softness, it’s the perfect blend of fashion and function—ideal for both players and fans.

Why You'll Love It:

  • Super soft fleece-lined interior for maximum comfort
  • Trendy oversized fit with drop shoulders for a relaxed vibe
  • Great for warm-ups, travel days, and cheering from the sidelines
  • Puff-print design adds a stylish textured pop
  • Parents & fans—rep the Matadors in cozy style too!


Whether you're on the court or in the stands, this hoodie is your ultimate statement piece for team spirit.

Team Warm Up Flannel Pants item
Team Warm Up Flannel Pants item
Team Warm Up Flannel Pants
$45

Soft, cozy, and game-day ready—these Miramonte Volleyball flannel pants are designed for warm-ups, travel days, and downtime between matches, they offer a relaxed fit and the official Miramonte Volleyball logo for unified team style.


Whether you're stretching courtside or lounging at the hotel, these pants keep you warm, comfortable, and in team spirit.

Features:

  • Soft brushed flannel for maximum comfort
  • Relaxed fit with drawstring waist
  • Miramonte Volleyball logo on leg
Miramonte Volleyball Backpack item
Miramonte Volleyball Backpack
$50

Miramonte Volleyball Player Backpack – Custom Team Gear

Designed with serious athletes in mind, this Miramonte Volleyball Backpack combines function, style, and team pride. Featuring the iconic M Miramonte logo, this all-in-one bag is built to carry everything a player needs for practice, game day, or tournaments.

Features:

  • Spacious main compartment fits a volleyball, shoes, and uniform
  • Dual side pockets hold two water bottles securely
  • Separate ventilated shoe compartment keeps gear fresh
  • Padded shoulder straps for all-day comfort
  • Durable, lightweight construction made for daily use
  • Printed M Miramonte logo for official team pride

Perfect for gym, travel, and everything in between—this backpack keeps players organized and ready to dig deep.

Varsity Practice Shirt (MANDATORY FOR NEW VARSITY ATHLETES) item
Varsity Practice Shirt (MANDATORY FOR NEW VARSITY ATHLETES) item
Varsity Practice Shirt (MANDATORY FOR NEW VARSITY ATHLETES)
$45

Please order at least one if you are new to the VARSITY team (Please note different colors for each team)


Gear up for practice with the performance-driven Practice Shirts designed to keep you cool, dry, and comfortable during every drill. Made with UA’s signature moisture-wicking fabric and a lightweight fit, these shirts are perfect for intense workouts and everyday team training.

Features:

  • Quick-drying, ultra-soft & has a more natural feel
  • Material wicks sweat & dries really fast
  • Anti-odor technology prevents the growth of odor-causing microbes
  • 100% Polyester
  • Loose: Fuller cut for complete comfort.

Team warm up shirt colors:

  • Varsity – Black
  • JV – Forest Green
  • Frosh – White
JV Practice Shirt (MANDATORY FOR NEW JV ATHLETES) item
JV Practice Shirt (MANDATORY FOR NEW JV ATHLETES) item
JV Practice Shirt (MANDATORY FOR NEW JV ATHLETES)
$45

Please order at least one if you are new to the JV team (Please note different colors for each team)


Gear up for practice with the performance-driven Practice Shirts designed to keep you cool, dry, and comfortable during every drill. Made with UA’s signature moisture-wicking fabric and a lightweight fit, these shirts are perfect for intense workouts and everyday team training.

Features:

  • Quick-drying, ultra-soft & has a more natural feel
  • Material wicks sweat & dries really fast
  • Anti-odor technology prevents the growth of odor-causing microbes
  • 100% Polyester
  • Loose: Fuller cut for complete comfort.

Team warm up shirt colors:

  • Varsity – Black
  • JV – Forest Green
  • Frosh – White
Freshman Practice Shirts (MANDATORY FOR NEW FRESHMAN) item
Freshman Practice Shirts (MANDATORY FOR NEW FRESHMAN) item
Freshman Practice Shirts (MANDATORY FOR NEW FRESHMAN)
$45

Please order at least one if you are new to the FRESHMAN team (Please note different colors for each team)


Gear up for practice with the performance-driven Practice Shirts designed to keep you cool, dry, and comfortable during every drill. Made with UA’s signature moisture-wicking fabric and a lightweight fit, these shirts are perfect for intense workouts and everyday team training.

Features:

  • Quick-drying, ultra-soft & has a more natural feel
  • Material wicks sweat & dries really fast
  • Anti-odor technology prevents the growth of odor-causing microbes
  • 100% Polyester
  • Loose: Fuller cut for complete comfort.

Team warm up shirt colors:

  • Varsity – Black
  • JV – Forest Green
  • Frosh – White
COACH ITEM: Nike Club Fleece Pants - BLACK item
COACH ITEM: Nike Club Fleece Pants - BLACK item
COACH ITEM: Nike Club Fleece Pants - BLACK item
COACH ITEM: Nike Club Fleece Pants - BLACK
$55

FOR COACHES ONLY:


These are Unisex/Men's pants. See size chart for more accurate sizing.


A new silhouette to the staple Club franchise, the Nike Club Training Joggers combine classic style with soft, brushed-back fleece for all-day comfort.

  • Premium brushed-back fleece feels soft, warm and comfortable.
  • Elastic waistband with drawcord offers a snug fit.
  • Ribbed jogger cuffs keep the comfort close and let you show off your sneakers.

80% cotton 20% polyester

COACH ITEM: Nike Relentless Pants - BLACK item
COACH ITEM: Nike Relentless Pants - BLACK item
COACH ITEM: Nike Relentless Pants - BLACK item
COACH ITEM: Nike Relentless Pants - BLACK
$70

FOR COACHES ONLY:


These are Unisex/Men's pants. See size chart for more accurate sizing.


The Nike Relentless pants feature sweat-wicking fabric and zippers at the ankle for comfortable coverage in the gym or on the road. This design has just the right amount of weight while being 20% heavier than the Nike Epic pants. This product is made with 100% recycled polyester fibers.

  • Standard fit for a relaxed look and feel.
COACH ITEM: Nike Full-Zip Relentless Hooded Warm-Up Jacket item
COACH ITEM: Nike Full-Zip Relentless Hooded Warm-Up Jacket item
COACH ITEM: Nike Full-Zip Relentless Hooded Warm-Up Jacket item
COACH ITEM: Nike Full-Zip Relentless Hooded Warm-Up Jacket
$80

FOR COACHES ONLY:

This is a Women's Fit. See Size Chart for Details.


The Nike Relentless jacket features sweat-wicking fabric and a scuba-style hood for comfortable coverage in the gym or on the road. This design has just the right amount of weight while being 20% heavier than the Nike Epic jacket. This product is made with 100% recycled polyester fibers.

  • Standard fit for a relaxed look and feel.
COACH ITEM: Nike Women's Miler Repel Jacket item
COACH ITEM: Nike Women's Miler Repel Jacket item
COACH ITEM: Nike Women's Miler Repel Jacket item
COACH ITEM: Nike Women's Miler Repel Jacket
$80

FOR COACHES ONLY:

This is a Women's Fit. See Size Chart for Details.


WATER-REPELLENT JACKET WITH ADJUSTABLE HOOD.

An essential piece to your running game gets an update with the Nike Miler Jacket. It's built to take on wet weather with a water-repellent design and hooded coverage. Customize the colors to create a coordinated look for your team.

  • Recycled, woven fabric features a water-repellent finish to help keep you dry and running in wet weather.
  • Full-length front zipper allows fast, easy access.
  • Zippered pockets help keep your gear secure.
  • The jacket can be packed into the side pockets for easy, on-the-go carrying.

100% polyester

COACH ITEM: Nike Women's Legend Short Sleeves Tee - Black item
COACH ITEM: Nike Women's Legend Short Sleeves Tee - Black item
COACH ITEM: Nike Women's Legend Short Sleeves Tee - Black
$45

FOR COACHES ONLY:


Women's Standard Fit

Show up to practice ready for workouts of any shape or size in the Nike Dri-FIT T-Shirt. It's made with lightweight, moisture-wicking fabric that helps keep you dry when the sweat starts to flow. Choose from 21 different colors to outfit your team.

  • Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.
  • Lightweight knit fabric feels smooth against your skin.

100% polyester

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