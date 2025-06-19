Mirkat Impact's Shop

Offered by
"Awaken Minds. Inspire Resilience." – Dragon Tee
Rooted in purpose and designed for impact, the Dragon Tee boldly represents a movement committed to nurturing potential and transforming futures. With our signature mantra “Awaken Minds. Inspire Resilience.” printed front and center, this shirt is made for changemakers, mentors, and community leaders who believe in the power of youth and the strength of second chances. The Dragon represents transformation, resilience, and protection as we burn down societal pressures and build a bridge to the lives we want.
Crafted for comfort and made to last, this tee is perfect for community events, mentoring days, or just showing the world what you stand for. When you wear Mirkat, you’re not just repping a brand — you’re repping a belief that every young person deserves the support, skills, and strength to rise.
Made for the mission. Worn with pride.
"Awaken Minds. Inspire Resilience." – A.M.I.R. Tee
“Hurt People Can Heal People.” – Compassion Tee
We all carry wounds. Some you can see, some you can’t. But this tee is a reminder that pain doesn’t disqualify you from purpose; it prepares you for it. The “Hurt People Can Heal People” design honors the mentors, survivors, and everyday heroes who turn their stories into medicine and their struggles into strength.
Made for us, by us, this tee celebrates the real work: showing up with empathy, choosing compassion when it’s easier to close off, and breaking cycles by being the light you wish someone had been for you. Crafted with softness and built to last, it’s perfect for community events, healing circles, school programs, or any day you want to remind the world that growth begins where honesty lives.
This shirt isn’t just clothing — it’s a conversation starter, a bridge, and a beacon. Wear it with pride as you help create a culture where healing isn’t just possible — it’s contagious.
“Violence Ends Where Love Begins.” – Love Begins Tee
We’ve seen what violence does to our communities, our families, and our youth. But we’ve also seen what love can rebuild. The “Violence Ends Where Love Begins” tee is a powerful call to action — a declaration that change starts with us.
This design centers our highest value: choosing love as a radical, transformative force. It represents the mentors who show up consistently, the parents fighting silent battles, the youth rewriting their own stories, and the neighbors who refuse to turn away. When we lead with love, we interrupt harm. We restore hope. We create spaces where young people feel safe enough to dream again.
Soft, durable, and made for movement, this tee is perfect for community outreach, prevention events, youth programs, or any moment you’re committed to spreading love louder than fear.
Love is how we break cycles. Love is how we build futures.
When you wear Mirkat, you’re choosing to be part of that beginning.
“Every Step Matters.” – Prevention Tee
Some steps feel small. Some feel heavy. But every single one brings us closer to the world our youth deserve. The “Every Step Matters” tee is more than a keepsake from our walk — it’s a reminder that progress happens one brave moment at a time.
This design honors the movement behind Mirkat Impact: choosing prevention over silence, connection over isolation, and love over violence. Whether we’re talking about suicide, community violence, or the quiet battles young people fight alone, every step toward healing, awareness, and support truly matters.
Made with comfort and durability in mind, this tee is perfect for school programs, community events, wellness days, or simply carrying the message into your everyday life. It invites conversation, sparks awareness, and reminds everyone who sees it that prevention isn’t a one-day event — it’s a lifestyle of showing up, speaking up, and loving louder.
Wear it with purpose. Walk with intention.
Each Cozy Box includes a Blanket, Mirkat Candle, Tea, Hot Chocolate, and a pair of socks. Buy One, Give One Special: For every box purchased, we will donate a blanket to someone in need.
View Our Pillow Options Here: mirkatimpact.org/pillows
The Mirkat Candle is a heartfelt tribute to the life and legacy of Amir. This candle blends sophistication with profound purpose.
Handcrafted from a premium soy-blended wax, each candle is infused with an exclusive fragrance that Amir cherished. The scent opens with bright, invigorating notes of lemon and lime, evolving into a distinctive metallic heart enriched with green leaves and hemp. Grounding the experience, base notes of patchouli, vetiver, and musk create an earthy, lasting finish — a truly unique sensory journey.
Experience this special candle and join us in celebrating a legacy that lights the way forward.
