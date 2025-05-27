Mirror Image Conference

Hosted by
Bluffton, SC 29910, USA (Just outside of Hilton Head Island)
This ticket grants access to all Conference classes, meetings, and services, and includes all conference materials. Hotel accommodations and Dinner Cruise Tickets must be purchased separately.
This includes 3 days/2 nights stay at the two attendees per room rate. Two queen beds per room. This room rate also includes a complementary breakfast each day. This is for the Hotel only, it does not include conference registration.
This includes 3 days/2 nights stay at the Single rate. Two queen beds per room. This room rate also includes a complementary breakfast each day. This is for the Hotel only, it does not include conference registration.
This ticket includes transportation to and from the hotel to the dock and admission to the sunset cruise. Enjoy refreshing evening breezes and captivating sunsets from the open-air top deck patio of the Georgia Queen. This cruise does not include dinner.
This ticket includes transportation from the hotel to the dock and admission to the two-hour dinner cruise floor seat of the beautifully appointed ballrooms aboard the Georgia Queen, and includes a specially prepared buffet-style dinner.
This ticket includes transportation from the hotel to the dock and admission to the two-hour dinner cruise window seat of the beautifully appointed ballrooms aboard the Georgia Queen, and includes a specially prepared buffet-style dinner.
