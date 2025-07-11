Mirza273 AEAONMS
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Mirza273 AEAONMS

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Mirza273 AEAONMS

About this event

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Mirza Temple No. 273 Annual Potentate's Ball

273 Grizzly Ln

Rochester, MI 48309

Single Ticket
$90

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Table
$540

Grants Entry for 6 guest

Mirza Temple Full Page Souvenir Journal Ad
$100

We ask that you assist us in commemorating this gala affair by purchasing an ad for our Souvenir Journal. Instructions on submitting a Souvenir Journal ad will be provided via email at the time of purchase

Mirza Temple Half Page Souvenir Journal Ad
$50

We ask that you assist us in commemorating this gala affair by purchasing an ad for our Souvenir Journal. Instructions on submitting a Souvenir Journal ad will be provided via email at the time of purchase

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!