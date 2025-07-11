Mirza Temple No. 273 Annual Potentate's Ball

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About this event
Rochester, MI 48309
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Grants Entry for 6 guest
We ask that you assist us in commemorating this gala affair by purchasing an ad for our Souvenir Journal. Instructions on submitting a Souvenir Journal ad will be provided via email at the time of purchase
We ask that you assist us in commemorating this gala affair by purchasing an ad for our Souvenir Journal. Instructions on submitting a Souvenir Journal ad will be provided via email at the time of purchase
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!