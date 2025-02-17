MISD Education Foundation's 25th Annual Golf Tournament

Three (3) tournament teams, exclusive hole sponsor setup on both courses and hole signage recognition, priority selection of holes, opportunity to speak at the event, recognition during the event, logo on all tournament signage and program, special thank you in program, logo recognition on foundation website and social media promotions, recognition in all tournament communications
Gold Sponsor
$5,000
Two (2) tournament teams, exclusive hole sponsor setup on one course and hole signage recognition, priority selection of hole, recognition during the event, logo on all tournament signage and program, special thank you in program, logo recognition on foundation website and social media promotions
Silver
$3,000
One (1) tournament team, exclusive hole sponsor setup on one course and hole signage recognition, recognition during the event, logo on all tournament signage and program, special thank you in program, logo recognition on foundation website and social media promotions
Bronze
$2,000
One (1) tournament team, hole signage recognition, recognition during the event, logo on all tournament signage and program, special thank you in program, logo recognition on foundation website and social media promotions
Golf Hat Sponsor
$6,000
One (1) tournament team, logo prominently displayed on golf hats, hole sponsor on one course and hole signage recognition, logo on all tournament signage and program, thank you in program, logo recognition on foundation website and social media promotions
Golf Ball Sponsor
$4,500
One (1) tournament team, logo on golf balls, hole sponsor on one course and hole signage recognition, logo on all tournament signage and program, thank you in program, logo recognition on foundation website and social media promotions
Golf Towel Sponsor
$5,000
One (1) tournament team, logo on golf towel, hole sponsor on one course and hole signage recognition, logo on all tournament signage and program, thank you in program, logo recognition on foundation website and social media promotions
Cooling Cloth Sponsor
$4,000
Two (2) tournament teams, logo on the Cooling Cloths, hole sponsor on one course and hole signage recognition, logo on all tournament signage and program, thank you in program, logo recognition on foundation website and social media promotions
Pin Flag Sponsor (36 Holes)
$3,500
One (1) tournament team, logo on the pin flags, logo on all tournament signage and program, opportunity to set up on hole for both courses, thank you in program, logo recognition on foundation website and social media promotions
Golf Cart Sponsor (Two Available)
$2,000
Logo on golf carts for one course, logo on tournament signage and program, thank you in program, logo recognition on foundation website and social media promotions
Air Cannon Sponsor (Two Available)
$1,500
Logo on Air Cannon, exclusive hole sponsor for designated hole for air cannon, logo on tournament signage and program, thank you in program, and logo recognition on foundation website and social media promotions (Two Available)
Team Photo Sponsor
$1,500
Digital Team Photo taken for every player with logo on picture on day of tournament, opportunity to ride along with the photographer and meet & greet each team, logo on tournament signage and program, thank you in program, and logo recognition on foundation website and social media promotions
Beverage Sponsor
$2,000
Exclusive signage on beverage carts for both courses and beverage station on Pecan Course, logo on tournament signage and program, thank you in program, and logo recognition on foundation website and social media promotions
Closest to the Pin Sponsor (Two Available)
$750
Opportunity to set up on closest to the pin contest hole on one (1) of the courses, provide prize and present at awards presentation after play, logo on Tournament Signage, thank you in program, logo recognition on Foundation website and social media promotions (Two Available)
Longest Drive Sponsor (Two Available)
$750
Opportunity to set up on longest drive contest hole on one (1) of the courses, provide prize and present at awards presentation after play, logo on Tournament Signage, thank you in program, logo recognition on Foundation website and social media promotions (Two Available)
Mulligan Sponsor
$1,000
Logo on mulligan balls, opportunity to hand out mulligan balls and interact with players, logo on tournament signage, thank you in program, logo recognition on Foundation website and social media promotions
Breakfast Sponsor
$1,500
Logo prominently displayed at breakfast station, opportunity to provide branded samples or giveaways for attendees, opportunity for representatives to hand out breakfast and interact with attendees, recognition at event, logo on tournament signage, thank you in program, logo recognition on Foundation website and social media promotions
Lunch Sponsor
$4,500
One (1) tournament team, logo prominently displayed at lunch station, opportunity to provide branded samples or giveaways for attendees, opportunity for representatives to hand out lunch and interact with attendees, recognition at event, logo on tournament signage, thank you in program, logo recognition on Foundation website and social media promotions
Hole or Tee Sponsor
$500
Logo on tournament signage on one hole or tee signage, opportunity to set up tent on hole or tee and interact with players, logo on tournament signage, thank you in program, logo recognition on Foundation website and social media promotions (*Please note we have two courses. You may purchase hole sponsorships for both courses to maximize your interaction with our players.)
