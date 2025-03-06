Misery Loves Co. Shop

Turn up the heat with “OOWEE! Hot Sauce with a Kick," the fiery creation crafted by Luke "the Chef" Lessei! This bold and flavorful sauce is designed to add the perfect kick to any dish. Whether you're drizzling it over tacos, spicing up your pizza, or adding it to your favorite snacks, “OOWEE!” delivers a tantalizing heat that enhances without overwhelming the palette. Made with a blend of premium peppers and some of the Chef’s secret ingredients, each drop strikes the ideal balance of flavor and fire. No matter the dish, “OOWEE!” is your go-to companion for bringing a zesty, mouthwatering teep to every bite. Add a dash and get ready... because the Chef always brings the sauce! ALL PROCEEDS FROM THE SALE OF THESE PRODUCTS GO DIRECTLY TOWARDS SPONSORING OUR FIGHTERS, INCLUDING LUKE THE CHEF!!
Elevate your everyday style with the "OG" Misery Loves Co. Tee! Offering comfort, durability, and a bold, rebellious edge, this t-shirt is crafted from a premium tri-blend fabric, combining the softness of cotton, the stretch of polyester, and the breathability of rayon, creating the perfect balance of lightweight feel and long-lasting wear. On the front side, the iconic “Skull & Bolt” logo sits on the left chest, representing the brand's gritty attitude and “Take No BS” approach to philanthropy. The back side features a one-of-a-kind design by American traditional tattoo artist, Cory Schofield, which was inspired by our mission to extend a “Helping Hand” to those in need of support. BUY A SHIRT; BUILD A CHAMPION!! ALL PROCEEDS FROM THE SALE OF THESE PRODUCTS GO DIRECTLY TOWARDS SPONSORING OUR FIGHTERS, INCLUDING LUKE THE CHEF!!
Feel good while feeling good in this LIMITED EDITION T-shirt! Designed and manufactured in support of Luke “the Chef” Lessei, this shirt isn’t just about style – it’s about standing behind one of America’s fastest rising stars in the world of Muay Thai! Crafted from premium 5.3 oz., 100% preshrunk cotton, this tee delivers a classic fit that’s comfortable enough for daily wear and tough enough to keep up with your grind. With a seamless double-needle collar and taped neck and shoulders, it’s built to last – like the warrior it represents. Misery Loves Co. is an Austin, TX based nonprofit organization founded EXCLUSIVELY to sponsor underserved and well-deserved combat sport athletes. ALL PROCEEDS FROM THE SALE OF THESE PRODUCTS GO DIRECTLY TOWARDS SPONSORING OUR FIGHTERS, INCLUDING LUKE THE CHEF!!
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing