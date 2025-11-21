Misfits & Underdogs Holiday Raffle

Bundle #1 One Chance to Win
$5

Bundle 1: Self Care Dream!


$100 Tracy Perry's Salon gift card
$50 Cinemark gift card

$50 Ulta gift card

$50 Starbucks gift card


2-Pack Hair Turban

Laura Ashley Grooming Kit


This ticket price of $5 buys one chance to enter to win this bundle.

Bundle #2 One Chance to Win
$5

Bundle 2: Shopper's Delight!


$100 Wayfair gift card

$50 Gift card to The Mississippi Antique Galleria

$50 Target gift card

$50 Amazon gift card


Modern photo frame


This ticket price of $5 buys one chance to enter to win this bundle.

Bundle #3 One Chance to Win
$5

Bundle 3: A gift for everyone!


$50 Coast Roast gift card

$50 Barnes & Noble gift card

$50 Texas Roadhouse gift card

$50 Petsmart gift card

$50 Cinemark gift card


Sedona Sun candle


This ticket price of $5 buys one chance to enter to win this bundle.

Bundle #4 One Chance to Win
$5

Bundle 4: A lil' bit of everything!


$50 Academy gift card

$50 Barnes & Noble gift card

$50 Starbucks gift card

$50 Cinemark gift card

$50 Home Depot gift card


Nelson De La Nuez puzzle


This ticket price of $5 buys one chance to enter to win this bundle.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!