Misfits of Oz Brunch Tour

Join us for our first tour at our new location in Yale, OK!

We will start with an intro gathering at 11am, followed by a guided tour to meet the animals, and wrap up with time to mingle around the snack table. Merch will also be available for purchase on site.





A light, finger-food style brunch is included with your ticket. You’ll have the chance to meet and interact with the pigs, hear their stories, connect with others, learn more about what we do, and help support their care.





Tickets will close at 5pm the day before the event—so don’t delay!

All participants are required to sign a liability waiver prior to arrival. Please use the link below and ensure each ticket holder has completed it before the event. Anyone without a signed waiver at check-in will not be permitted to enter.

Liability Waiver MOOFS





All ages are welcome. Please remember this is a sanctuary—a safe haven for animals with traumatic backgrounds and special needs. Respect for the animals, their space, and our mission is required at all times. Anyone not following these guidelines, or disrupting the experience for others, will be asked to leave without refund.





The animals’ safety and comfort are our top priority. We cannot guarantee that every animal will be available for interaction, and some restrictions may be in place based on their individual needs.





We welcome and respect all people and are committed to creating an inclusive, safe space for every guest.





As a working sanctuary, our land is naturally shaped by the animals—expect uneven terrain, mud, and natural obstacles. Because of this, some areas may not be accessible to all guests, and certain spaces may be limited or restricted for safety.





Please wear closed-toe shoes.





If you’d like to bring snacks to share with the pigs, appropriate options include: baby carrots, cucumbers, squash, zucchini, grapes, strawberries, animal crackers, lettuce, fig newtons, apples, watermelon, and pineapple.





Refunds will only be issued if the event is canceled due to weather or organizational decision.





We can’t wait to welcome you to Misfits of Oz and share the magic behind what we do. ✨

This is more than a tour—it’s a chance to connect, learn, and be part of their story. Every ticket purchased helps fund their care, and additional donations are always welcomed and appreciated.





Any additional questions, please contact [email protected]







