Miss Alaska USA Silent Auction for Suicide Prevention (Part 2)

Estimated Value: $260
Make a bold fashion statement with this brand new, tagged Michael Kors Jet Set Color Block Crossbody in an eye-catching lime green — the perfect pop of color for the confident, fashion-forward woman.
Crafted with the signature MK attention to detail, this luxury crossbody bag features a modern color-block design, sleek gold-tone hardware, and an adjustable strap for versatile styling. Whether paired with a neutral outfit or worn as a standout accessory, this bag is designed to turn heads and elevate any ensemble.
With a retail value of $260, this piece is the perfect blend of practicality and polished elegance, making it a must-have for everyday outings, brunch with friends, or travel adventures.
Bid now to own this show-stopping designer handbag and bring high-end style to your wardrobe.
Estimated Value: $150
Elevate his self-care game with The Gentleman’s Essentials Box — a bold and sophisticated gift set from Bath & Body Works crafted for the modern man. This premium collection blends luxury grooming with irresistible fragrance, featuring:
The perfect silent auction item for the man who appreciates style, scent, and sophistication. Bid on The Gentleman’s Essentials Box and support a great cause while treating someone to a touch of class.
Estimated Value: $1,600
Bring home a rare and meaningful piece of contemporary Indigenous art with Aasgutuyík G̱uwakaan — an 8-color woodblock print by world-renowned Tlingit and Athabascan artist Crystal Worl.
This limited-edition print features a deer, symbolizing peace and harmony in Tlingit culture, surrounded by Alaska’s mountain ranges, rain, and clouds, with flowing lines representing time. The piece was created during Crystal’s February 2024 artist residency in Oaxaca, Mexico, where she collaborated with a dedicated crew at La Chicharra Tallerand La Maquina Taller to produce 150 stunning prints in just three weeks.
Key features:
A powerful fusion of cultural storytelling, artistic mastery, and global collaboration, Aasgutuyík G̱uwakaan is a collector’s dream and a statement piece for any art lover. Bid now for the chance to own this remarkable and rare work.
Estimated Value: $500
Bring the serenity and depth of nature-inspired abstraction into your space with this stunning pair of original paintings by Alaskan artist Patricia Grenier. Designed as a complementary set, these works speak to one another in both color and feeling — forming a cohesive and powerful visual experience when displayed together.
Patricia Grenier paints abstractly and intuitively, working primarily in acrylics while also incorporating inks, watercolors, and layered papers. Her creative process is rooted in deep emotional reflection and a profound connection to nature. Her art is inspired by time spent in the outdoors — the warmth of sunlight, the sharp bite of winter wind, the shifting of seasons, and the subtleties of light and life that many overlook.
Her work invites viewers into "emotional landscapes" — a visual representation of what is felt, rather than seen. Each brushstroke and pigment layer reflects a moment of observation, a breath in nature, or a fleeting emotion made tangible.
This one-of-a-kind painting pair brings warmth, movement, and introspection into any room. Whether hung in a home, office, or gallery, these pieces are sure to spark connection and conversation.
Bid now for the opportunity to own “Emotional Landscapes” — and bring a piece of Patricia Grenier’s soulful artistry into your world.
Estimated Value: $100
Celebrate culture, creativity, and your daily coffee ritual with this unique silent auction package featuring custom-designed Starbucks cups by renowned Tlingit artist Alison Bremner, paired with a $20 gift card to Jitters, one of Alaska’s most beloved local coffee shops.
Alison Bremner’s artwork blends traditional Tlingit formline design with bold, modern expression. Her designs are influenced by her dual upbringing — her father's roots in the coastal village of Yakutat, Alaska, and her mother’s background in the Pacific Northwest. These exclusive cups are part of her collaboration with Starbucks, created to reflect the merging of cultures and the beauty of Indigenous identity in everyday life.
Bremner began her artistic journey in 2010, quickly rising as a leading voice in Native contemporary art. She became the first Tlingit woman to carve and raise her own totem pole, and her work now spans painting, carving, regalia, and digital design.
This set includes:
A perfect blend of art, story, and local flavor, this one-of-a-kind item brings meaning to your morning cup and makes a statement in any collection.
Bid now to own this special fusion of tradition, modern artistry, and Alaskan coffee culture.
Estimated Value: $600
Indulge in elevated style with the Gentlemen’s Luxury On the Go package — the perfect fusion of timeless fashion and refined fragrance for the modern man.
This luxurious set features the Michael Kors Hudson Leather Backpack — a brand new, premium leather backpack with tags still attached. With a retail value of $498, this rich brown leather piece is as functional as it is fashionable, offering structured sophistication for work, travel, or everyday use.
Paired with the backpack are two signature Bath & Body Works men’s colognes:
Each cologne is valued at $50, bringing this gentleman’s luxury package to a total estimated value of $598.
Whether for business, leisure, or everyday confidence, this exclusive bundle defines masculine luxury. Bid now and gift yourself — or someone deserving — the ultimate statement in style and scent.
Estimated Value: $1,000
This powerful and emotionally charged set of four canvas prints features some of the most iconic artworks in history — each depicting the complexities of mental illness and the emotional struggles that often go unseen. Created by visionary artists who used their craft to give voice to pain, resilience, and the human condition, this collection is as meaningful as it is visually compelling.
Included in this collection:
This collection isn’t just art—it’s a statement. A reminder that mental health matters, and that the conversation has been unfolding for centuries through the eyes and hands of artists.
The message behind this series significantly increases its value, especially as this item is being auctioned in support of suicide prevention through the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. These artworks invite reflection, empathy, and dialogue—making them ideal for a counseling space, wellness center, or home committed to mental health awareness.
Bid now on Reflections of the Mind and help turn art into action. Together, we can bring mental health to the forefront and honor the power of expression through the ages.
Estimated Value: $150
Step into a fragrant time capsule with The Iconic Scents Collection — a one-of-a-kind Bath & Body Works gift basket featuring eight of the most beloved, best-selling scents from over the years. This exclusive collection brings together a mix of discontinued classics and fan-favorite staples, making it the ultimate treat for any fragrance lover or longtime Bath & Body Works enthusiast.
Each scent in this beautifully curated basket tells its own story — from tropical escapes to sweet indulgence and nostalgic freshness. Whether you’re revisiting old favorites or discovering them anew, this collection offers a sensory journey through the very best of Bath & Body Works.
Scents included:
This Iconic Scents Collection is not available in stores — it’s a rare and nostalgic celebration of signature scents, perfect for pampering, gifting, or simply surrounding yourself with timeless aromas.
Bid now and take home this unforgettable tribute to the most loved Bath & Body Works fragrances of all time.
Estimated Value: $120
Dive into freshness with A Taste of the Ocean — a refreshing and invigorating men’s gift basket featuring two of Bath & Body Works’ most iconic scents from the Men’s Shop: Ocean and Deep Ocean. Inspired by crashing waves, crisp coastal air, and endless blue horizons, this basket is the perfect way to bring the spirit of the sea into your daily routine.
Whether for travel, gym, or home, this collection offers a well-rounded selection of essentials designed for the modern man who appreciates bold scent and clean sophistication.
Included in this oceanic collection:
This signature men’s basket is perfect for those who love the feeling of the ocean — powerful, refreshing, and timeless.
Bid now to bring home A Taste of the Ocean and treat yourself (or someone special) to the ultimate in coastal-inspired self-care.
Estimated Value: $730
Turn heads and pamper yourself from head to toe with Pretty in Pink — a dazzling silent auction package that combines runway-worthy fashion with luxury self-care.
This standout set features:
👗 Rachel Allan Hot Pink Pageant Gown (Size 4) – A show-stopping, brand new designer gown with tags still attached. This stunning size 4 gown is perfect for a red carpet event, pageant, or formal gala. Originally retailing for $870 and currently valued at $660 online, it brings drama, elegance, and couture flair in radiant hot pink.
💖 Bath & Body Works “Perfect in Pink” Gift Set – Indulge in self-care with this beautifully coordinated pink-themed set, featuring:
Whether you're preparing for a glamorous night out or winding down in a rosy glow, Pretty in Pink is your all-in-one ticket to feeling bold, beautiful, and radiant.
Bid now to own this unforgettable combo of elegance and indulgence — because every woman deserves her moment in pink.
Radiant in Red – Sherri Hill Gown & Luxury Gift Set
Estimated Value: $850
Command the spotlight with Radiant in Red — a stunning silent auction package that blends show-stopping fashion with high-end self-care, all wrapped in bold, empowering red.
This exclusive item features:
👗 Sherri Hill Red Ball Gown – A breathtaking, brand new designer gown with tags still attached, perfect for prom, pageant, or any formal event where elegance is essential. With its striking red hue and dramatic silhouette, this gown is made to shine on stage.
❤️ Red-Themed Bath & Body Works Gift Set – Indulge in a fragrance experience that’s as bold and beautiful as the gown itself, including:
Together, this unforgettable package captures confidence, glamour, and grace, while honoring a cause that touches so many.
Bid now on Radiant in Red — and let your heart, style, and purpose shine brighter than ever.
Estimated Value: $75
Indulge in one of Bath & Body Works’ top-selling and most beloved fragrances with The Sweetest Song Gift Basket — a beautifully curated set featuring everything you need to refresh, hydrate, and delight the senses.
This basket celebrates the wildly popular “The Sweetest Song” scent — a captivating blend of floral, fruity, and warm notes that leave a lasting impression. Whether you’re starting your day or winding down at night, this collection brings elegance and indulgence to your everyday self-care ritual.
Included in this luxurious set:
🎵 The Sweetest Song Body Scrub – Gently exfoliates for smooth, radiant skin
🎵 The Sweetest Song Fine Fragrance Mist (Spritzer) – A light, long-lasting scent perfect for daily wear
🎵 The Sweetest Song Hand Soap – Cleanses and softens hands with a touch of luxury
🎵 The Sweetest Song Body Cream – Rich hydration that leaves skin silky and beautifully scented
Perfect as a gift or personal treat, this set is a celebration of one of Bath & Body Works’ most iconic scents, wrapped in elegance and charm.
Bid now on The Sweetest Song and bring home a basket that sings with luxury, comfort, and irresistible fragrance.
Estimated Value: $400
Elevate your style and self-care routine with the Chic & Sweet Gift Set — a flawless fusion of luxury fashion and indulgent fragrance, perfect for the woman who loves to feel polished and pampered.
This elegant package includes:
👜 Michael Kors Small Crossbody Purse
💖 Bath & Body Works “The Sweetest Song” Fragrance Set
Whether for yourself or a luxurious gift for someone special, Chic & Sweet offers a stunning combination of high-end fashion and feel-good beauty.
Bid now and take home this gorgeous duo that proves you can be both stylish and sweet — inside and out.
$300 Gift Card
Proudly Donated by Our Premier Sponsor: Borealis MedSpa
Treat yourself to the pinnacle of self-care and beauty with a $300 gift card to Borealis MedSpa, Alaska’s premier destination for luxury skincare and advanced aesthetic treatments.
Renowned for its cutting-edge services, expert staff, and serene, spa-like environment, Borealis MedSpa offers a wide range of treatments — including facials, injectables, laser therapies, body contouring, and more. This gift card can be applied to any service, allowing you to personalize your experience and target your unique skincare and wellness goals.
Whether you're looking to refresh, rejuvenate, or simply relax, this is your chance to indulge in a world-class med spa experience right here in Alaska.
Bid now for the opportunity to experience Borealis MedSpa’s gold-standard care — and feel radiant, confident, and restored.
Valued at $200
Proudly Donated by Our Premier Sponsor: Borealis MedSpa
Turn back the clock and refresh your radiance with this $200 Anti-Aging Program from Borealis MedSpa, Alaska’s leading luxury med spa. Expertly designed to help reverse visible signs of aging, this program includes advanced treatments and skincare solutions tailored to promote smoother, firmer, and more youthful-looking skin.
Whether you’re just beginning your skincare journey or enhancing an established routine, this rejuvenating package will leave you looking vibrant and feeling young at heart.
✨ Benefits may include:
Borealis MedSpa is known for delivering world-class aesthetic care using the latest technologies and trusted professionals — all in a serene, spa-like setting.
Bid now to invest in your glow and enjoy the confidence that comes from looking and feeling your best — courtesy of our Premier Sponsor, Borealis MedSpa.
Valued at $450
Generously Donated by Ageless Med Spa
Refresh your skin and renew your confidence with a professional Microneedling Treatment from Ageless Med Spa, a premier provider of world-class aesthetic services based in Anchorage, Alaska.
This advanced, minimally invasive treatment stimulates natural collagen production to improve skin texture, reduce fine lines, minimize acne scars, and restore a youthful glow — all with little to no downtime.
🌟 Treatment Benefits Include:
Valued at $450, this Microneedling session is performed by experienced professionals in a safe and luxurious environment.
Bid now for the chance to revitalize your skin and experience the transformative power of Microneedling — proudly donated by Ageless Med Spa.
Valued at $399
Generously Donated by Ageless Med Spa
Pamper your skin with a Luxury Signature Facial from Ageless Med Spa, one of Anchorage’s premier destinations for advanced skincare and rejuvenation.
This indulgent facial is tailored to your skin’s unique needs and includes deep cleansing, exfoliation, hydration, and targeted treatments to leave your complexion glowing, refreshed, and revitalized. Whether you’re seeking anti-aging benefits, hydration, or a radiant boost, this facial delivers visible results in a relaxing, spa-like setting.
✨ Facial Benefits Include:
Valued at $399, this luxurious facial is performed by expert estheticians using top-tier products and techniques.
Bid now to treat yourself to a high-end skincare experience from Ageless Med Spa — because your skin deserves the best.
Estimated Value: $100
Create the ultimate at-home spa retreat with the Self-Care Spa Day Package — a luxurious bundle that combines high-end bath products with a hands-on DIY spa kit for total mind and body relaxation. Whether you’re winding down after a long week or gifting someone the joy of self-care, this package delivers indulgence, creativity, and tranquility.
Included in this rejuvenating package:
🧖♀️ Signature DIY Spa Kit – STMT Do-It-Yourself Spa Set
Design and customize four unique beauty essentials with clean, vegan-friendly ingredients that promote radiant skin and a calm mind:
🌿 Bath & Body Works Luxury Spa Collection
A trio of relaxing essentials from one of the most trusted names in self-care:
Together, this package offers a creative and calming escape, bringing the spa experience into your home with elegance and ease.
Bid now and enjoy the soothing, hands-on magic of the Self-Care Spa Day Package — because relaxation should be both indulgent and inspired.
Valued at $5,000
Generously Donated by Our Premier Sponsors: Alpha Lens Photography & Crowned Pageantry
Step into the extraordinary with this Luxurious Glacier Photoshoot Experience, set in the heart of Alaska’s breathtaking glacial landscape. This one-of-a-kind experience offers a dramatic natural backdrop, expert photography, and unmatched styling for a day you’ll never forget — whether it’s for pageant portraits, engagement photos, couple shoots, branding, or personal celebration.
📸 Your All-Inclusive Experience Includes:
✨ If you choose to use this experience for pageant or glam portraits, Crowned Pageantry will provide a designer gown and statement jewelry for full styling support.
This exclusive experience captures more than just a photo — it delivers a story, a memory, and a timeless image that will leave a lasting impression.
Bid now to secure your Luxurious Glacier Photoshoot Experience — where elegance meets adventure in the most stunning setting on Earth.
Valued at $2,000
Epic Alaska Tours has generously donated an unforgettable full-day adventure for up to 8 guests.
The winning bidder will enjoy any of Epic Alaska’s luxury tours, complete with round-trip transportation from Anchorage on a date of your choosing (pending availability).
Your private group will experience the best of Alaska’s breathtaking scenery — from the dramatic Turnagain Arm and the Alaska Wildlife Conservation Center to the iconic Portage Glacier Cruise — all guided by a knowledgeable local expert.
This exclusive package offers the flexibility to choose from ANY tour Epic Alaska Tours provides, ensuring a customized, once-in-a-lifetime journey for you and your guests.
Valued at $250
Cheer on your favorite Seattle teams in style! This exclusive fan package includes cozy Seattle Seahawks winter hats — perfect for showing your 12th Man pride during the colder months, and baseball caps — along with an official Seattle Kraken Hockey Jersey featuring star player Jared McCann.
Whether you’re watching the big game at home, heading to a tailgate, or repping your team around town, this bundle is the ultimate way to celebrate Seattle sports. A must-have for any devoted fan!
Valued at $250
Gather your friends for a 2-hour private shopping experience at Apricot Lane Boutique! This exclusive party for you and 8 or more of your guests includes:
Enjoy an evening of shopping, girl time, refreshments, and prizes — all in a fun, stylish atmosphere designed just for you and your group.
Bring a piece of Alaska’s wild beauty into your home with this stunning Alaska Bear Portrait, generously donated by the Polynesian Association of Alaska.
This one-of-a-kind artwork captures the strength and spirit of Alaska’s iconic bear, symbolizing resilience, power, and connection to nature. Perfect as a centerpiece for your home, office, or cabin, this painting is both a celebration of Alaska’s wildlife and a meaningful addition to any art collection.
