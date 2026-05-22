Miss Illinois Scholarship Organization

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Miss Illinois Scholarship Organization

About this shop

Sister Queen Sponsorship

Earrings - Arrival Ceremony, Interview, Evening Gown item
Earrings - Arrival Ceremony, Interview, Evening Gown
$50

These are the earrings that will be worn by Miss Illinois and Miss Illinois' Teen at the Miss America Competition.

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Shoes - Arrival at MAO item
Shoes - Arrival at MAO
$100

These are the shoes that will be worn by Miss Illinois and Miss Illinois' Teen at the Miss America Competition

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Crown Box item
Crown Box
$130

This is the crown box for the Miss Illinois and Miss Illinois' Teen.

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Luau Dress item
Luau Dress
$100

Support our Miss Illinois and Miss Illinois' Teen by helping buy the dress they will wear at the Luau at the Miss America Competition.

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Little Sister Tea Party item
Little Sister Tea Party
$125

Support our Miss Illinois and Miss Illinois' Teen by helping buy the dress they will wear at the Little Sister Tea Party at the Miss America Competition.

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Arrival Ceremony Outfit item
Arrival Ceremony Outfit
$125

Support our Miss Illinois and Miss Illinois' Teen by helping buy the outfit they will wear during the arrival ceremony at the Miss America Competition.

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Evening Bag/Purse item
Evening Bag/Purse
$50

Support our Miss Illinois and Miss Illinois' Teen by helping buy and Evening Bag/Purse for use at the Miss America Competition.

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Gas Card item
Gas Card
$50

Support our Miss Illinois and Miss Illinois' Teen by helping buy and Evening Bag/Purse for use at the Miss America Competition.

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Gas/Food/Coffee Card item
Gas/Food/Coffee Card
$50

Support our Miss Illinois and Miss Illinois' Teen by helping them with transportation during their trip to the Miss America Competition and throughout the year

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Other Item For Support
Pay what you can

$

Amount is per item

If you have another item that we have not listed, please give us a description and enter the amount you want to support

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Add a donation for Miss Illinois Scholarship Organization

$

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