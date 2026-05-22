Sister Queen Sponsorship

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About this shop
These are the earrings that will be worn by Miss Illinois and Miss Illinois' Teen at the Miss America Competition.
These are the shoes that will be worn by Miss Illinois and Miss Illinois' Teen at the Miss America Competition
This is the crown box for the Miss Illinois and Miss Illinois' Teen.
Support our Miss Illinois and Miss Illinois' Teen by helping buy the dress they will wear at the Luau at the Miss America Competition.
Support our Miss Illinois and Miss Illinois' Teen by helping buy the dress they will wear at the Little Sister Tea Party at the Miss America Competition.
Support our Miss Illinois and Miss Illinois' Teen by helping buy the outfit they will wear during the arrival ceremony at the Miss America Competition.
Support our Miss Illinois and Miss Illinois' Teen by helping buy and Evening Bag/Purse for use at the Miss America Competition.
Support our Miss Illinois and Miss Illinois' Teen by helping buy and Evening Bag/Purse for use at the Miss America Competition.
Support our Miss Illinois and Miss Illinois' Teen by helping them with transportation during their trip to the Miss America Competition and throughout the year
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If you have another item that we have not listed, please give us a description and enter the amount you want to support
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!