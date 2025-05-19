Miss Arizona Volunteer Organization Donations

Your generous donation will support the Miss Arizona Volunteer Organization's efforts to provide volunteer opportunities and mentorship to its participants. Silver Sponsors receive social media recognition once every two months, an emcee announcement onstage during our state competition, official sponsor recognition in our program book, a full color page ad in the program book, a complimentary program book, two complimentary tickets to the state competition, and their logo and link on the Miss Arizona Volunteer website.

Your generous donation will support the Miss Arizona Volunteer Organization's efforts to provide volunteer opportunities and mentorship to its participants. Silver Sponsors receive social media recognition once every two months, an emcee announcement onstage during our state competition, official sponsor recognition in our program book, a full color page ad in the program book, a complimentary program book, two complimentary tickets to the state competition, and their logo and link on the Miss Arizona Volunteer website.

More details...