Miss Black Rodeo USA 2025 Sponsorship

Bronze Buckaroo
$500

• Mention in Social Media Posts

• Acknowledgment online at BlackRodeoUSA.com

• Two (2) rodeo tickets

• Pre-Rodeo Attire Custom Shirt

Silver Saddle
$1,000

• Mention in Social Media Posts

• Acknowledgment online at BlackRodeoUSA.com

• Four (4) Rodeo Tickets

• Pre-Rodeo Attire Custom Shirt

• Logo On Rodeo Attire

Golden Horseshoe
$1,500

• Mention in Social Media Posts

• Acknowledgment online at BlackRodeoUSA.com

• Six (6) Rodeo Tickets

• Pre-Rodeo Attire Custom Shirt

• Logo On Rodeo Attire

• Decal on Trailer

Platinum Cowboys & Angels
$2,000

• Mention in Social Media Posts

• Acknowledgment online at BlackRodeoUSA.com

• Eight (8) Rodeo Tickets

• Pre-Rodeo Attire Custom Shirt

• Logo On Rodeo Attire

• Decal on Trailer

• Logo on Sponsorship Flag

