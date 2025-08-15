Chinese American Heritage Foundation Inc

Chinese American Heritage Foundation Inc

Miss Chinese Boston Coronation 2025

690 Washington St

Boston, MA 02111, USA

General Admission
$65

Single Ticket. Grants entry to the event with access to dinner & entertainment.

VIP Admission
$75

Single VIP Ticket with dinner, entertainment, and access to VIP amenities including:

-Priority seating

-Individual instant digital photo with the Queen post-dinner

-Complementary beer/wine

Table of 10
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Table for group seating. Grants entry to the event with access to dinner & entertainment.

VIP Table of 10
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

VIP Table with dinner, entertainment, and access to VIP amenities including:

-Priority seating

-Individual instant digital photo with the Queen post-dinner

-Complementary beer/wine

