Miss Colorado Scholarship Foundation Inc

Offered by

Miss Colorado Scholarship Foundation Inc

About this shop

Miss Colorado Scholarship Foundation Shop

Miss America Send Off Party item
Miss America Send Off Party
$10

Join us in celebrating as we send off Miss Colorado 2025, Gabrielle Gramont, and Miss Colorado’s Teen 2025, Madelynn Nackerud, as they compete at the Miss America and Miss America’s Teen national competitions!

Sunday, August 17

2:00 PM - 4:00 PM

The Ranch Country Club: 11887 N Tejon St Westminster, CO 80234

Minimum $10 tax deductible suggested donation to cover expenses please.

Delegate Interview Package item
Delegate Interview Package
$20

Delegate Interview Package includes your individual interview PLUS the interview of the winners (Miss CO/Miss CO's Teen).

Single Button item
Single Button
$5

Single 3" Button of your choice

Five Buttons item
Five Buttons
$20

Buy 4 Buttons, and your 5th one is FREE.

Add a donation for Miss Colorado Scholarship Foundation Inc

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