Miss Colorado Scholarship Foundation Shop

Join us in celebrating as we send off Miss Colorado 2025, Gabrielle Gramont, and Miss Colorado’s Teen 2025, Madelynn Nackerud, as they compete at the Miss America and Miss America’s Teen national competitions!

Sunday, August 17

2:00 PM - 4:00 PM

The Ranch Country Club: 11887 N Tejon St Westminster, CO 80234

Minimum $10 tax deductible suggested donation to cover expenses please.