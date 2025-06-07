Miss Colorado Scholarship Foundation Shop

About this shop
Join us in celebrating as we send off Miss Colorado 2025, Gabrielle Gramont, and Miss Colorado’s Teen 2025, Madelynn Nackerud, as they compete at the Miss America and Miss America’s Teen national competitions!
Sunday, August 17
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
The Ranch Country Club: 11887 N Tejon St Westminster, CO 80234
Minimum $10 tax deductible suggested donation to cover expenses please.
Delegate Interview Package includes your individual interview PLUS the interview of the winners (Miss CO/Miss CO's Teen).
Single 3" Button of your choice
Buy 4 Buttons, and your 5th one is FREE.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!