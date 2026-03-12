Miss Fernley Pageant

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About this event
Contestants receive a crown and sash and swag bag. Includes one parent/guardian wristband for admission.
Contestants receive a crown, sash and swag bag. Includes one parent/guardianwristband for admission.
Contestants receive a crown, sash and swag bag. Includes one parent wristband for admission.
Contestants receive a crown, sash and swag bag. Includes one parent wristband for admission.
Contestants receive a crown, sash and swag bag. Winners receive $250 and the official title representing Fernley in 4th of July events. Includes one parent/guardian wristband for admission.
Contestants receive a crown, sash and swag bag. Winners receive $250 and the official title representing Fernley in 4th of July events. Includes one wristband for admission.
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