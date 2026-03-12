Service Above self Foundation

Hosted by

Service Above self Foundation

About this event

Miss Fernley Pageant

1300 US-95 ALT

Fernley, NV 89408, USA

Princess 4-6
$50

Contestants receive a crown and sash and swag bag. Includes one parent/guardian wristband for admission.

Junior 7-9
$50

Contestants receive a crown, sash and swag bag. Includes one parent/guardianwristband for admission.

Preteen 10-12
$50

Contestants receive a crown, sash and swag bag. Includes one parent wristband for admission.

Junior Teen 13-15
$50

Contestants receive a crown, sash and swag bag. Includes one parent wristband for admission.

Teen 16-18
$75

Contestants receive a crown, sash and swag bag. Winners receive $250 and the official title representing Fernley in 4th of July events. Includes one parent/guardian wristband for admission.

Miss 19-25
$75

Contestants receive a crown, sash and swag bag. Winners receive $250 and the official title representing Fernley in 4th of July events. Includes one wristband for admission.

General Admission
$5

Support your contestant!

Family pack General admission
$16
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Bring the whole family to support!

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