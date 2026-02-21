Miss Georgetown Fair Queen Princess Party!

Join us for a magical morning at the Miss Georgetown Fair Queen Jordyn Fourez Princess Party — a special fundraiser benefiting the Miss Georgetown Fair Queen Pageant!



BOTH PARENTS/GUARDIANS AND CHILD NEED A TICKET TO THIS EVENT!



Your little princess will enjoy a morning fit for royalty and you'll get to indulge in the snacks and amazing door prizes!



(At checkout, select 0% back to Zeffy to skip the processing fee.)