Georgetown Agricultural Fair Association Inc

Hosted by

Georgetown Agricultural Fair Association Inc

About this event

Sales closed

Miss Georgetown Fair Queen Princess Party!

413 N Seminary St

Georgetown, IL 61846, USA

ADMIT ONE - ADULT PRINCESS PARTY TICKET
$20

Join us for a magical morning at the Miss Georgetown Fair Queen Jordyn Fourez Princess Party — a special fundraiser benefiting the Miss Georgetown Fair Queen Pageant!

BOTH PARENTS/GUARDIANS AND CHILD NEED A TICKET TO THIS EVENT!

Your little princess will enjoy a morning fit for royalty and you'll get to indulge in the snacks and amazing door prizes!

(At checkout, select 0% back to Zeffy to skip the processing fee.)

ADMIT ONE - CHILD PRINCESS PARTY TICKET
$20

Join us for a magical morning at the Miss Georgetown Fair Queen Jordyn Fourez Princess Party — a special fundraiser benefiting the Miss Georgetown Fair Queen Pageant!

BOTH PARENTS/GUARDIANS AND CHILD NEED A TICKET TO THIS EVENT!

Your little princess will enjoy a morning fit for royalty, including:

🍓 Fresh fruit, granola & yogurt
🍩 Donuts & crown cookies
💃 Dancing & princess fun
👜 A tote bag filled with goodies
🎀 Pom poms
🎁 Door prizes
📸 An autographed photo with Queen Jordyn
👑 Special 1:1 time to chat with the Queen

(At checkout, select 0% back to Zeffy to skip the processing fee.)

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!