Miss Georgetown Fair Queen Princess Party!

Hosted by
About this event
Join us for a magical morning at the Miss Georgetown Fair Queen Jordyn Fourez Princess Party — a special fundraiser benefiting the Miss Georgetown Fair Queen Pageant!
BOTH PARENTS/GUARDIANS AND CHILD NEED A TICKET TO THIS EVENT!
Your little princess will enjoy a morning fit for royalty and you'll get to indulge in the snacks and amazing door prizes!
(At checkout, select 0% back to Zeffy to skip the processing fee.)
Join us for a magical morning at the Miss Georgetown Fair Queen Jordyn Fourez Princess Party — a special fundraiser benefiting the Miss Georgetown Fair Queen Pageant!
BOTH PARENTS/GUARDIANS AND CHILD NEED A TICKET TO THIS EVENT!
Your little princess will enjoy a morning fit for royalty, including:
🍓 Fresh fruit, granola & yogurt
🍩 Donuts & crown cookies
💃 Dancing & princess fun
👜 A tote bag filled with goodies
🎀 Pom poms
🎁 Door prizes
📸 An autographed photo with Queen Jordyn
👑 Special 1:1 time to chat with the Queen
(At checkout, select 0% back to Zeffy to skip the processing fee.)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!