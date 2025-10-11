Hosted by

Miss Grand Forks Organization

About this event

Sales closed

Miss Grand Forks Organization's Silent Auction

Rhapsody Spa & Salon item
Rhapsody Spa & Salon
$10

Starting bid

This basket is valued at $238! It is filled with the best of the best in self care items m!

UND Basket item
UND Basket
$10

Starting bid

Items perfect for a Fighting Hawks fan!! 🤍💚

Chapter Aesthetic Studio Basket item
Chapter Aesthetic Studio Basket
$10

Starting bid

This basket is valued at $661! Includes their signature Vi Peel Treatment and their ‘Get Even’ Kit!

Pizza Ranch Basket item
Pizza Ranch Basket
$10

Starting bid

Filled to the brim with pizza themed goodness!

A beautiful SANMAR OGIO® Transform Garment Duffel! item
A beautiful SANMAR OGIO® Transform Garment Duffel!
$10

Starting bid

A beautiful SANMAR OGIO® Transform Garment

Duffel!

Transforms from a duffel to a garment bag by

simply unzipping.


Sponsored by Apex Apparel!

Darcy’s Cafe Mugs and Sauces item
Darcy’s Cafe Mugs and Sauces
$10

Starting bid

Family Game Night item
Family Game Night
$10

Starting bid

Widman’s Chippers item
Widman’s Chippers
$10

Starting bid

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!