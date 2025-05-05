Community Development Sustainable Solutions
Miss Illinois Juneteenth Scholarship Pageant 2025
601 James R Thompson Blvd Building D
East St Louis, IL 62201, USA
Little and Jr. Miss IL Juneteenth - Friday July 18, 2025
$15
This is a ticket for the Little and Jr. Miss Pageant on Friday only.
Miss Illinois Juneteenth - Saturday July 19, 2025
$15
This is a ticket for the Miss Illinois Juneteenth Pageant on Saturday only.
Miss Illinois Juneteenth Pageant Weekend Pass
$25
This is a weekend pass for all three Pageants being held on Friday and Saturday.
