Miss Indiana Sweeps Silent Auction

Enjoy a full day of Hoosier fun with four (4) tickets to the Indiana State Fair (a $56 value) AND a $40 Royal Pin gift card—perfect for bowling, arcade games, or laser tag at one of Indiana’s premier entertainment centers! Total Value $96 Note: The winner of the State Fair tickets will complete a short form provided by the State Fair Director to receive the tickets. Must be completed by 6/27/25.

Enjoy a full day of Hoosier fun with four (4) tickets to the Indiana State Fair (a $56 value) AND a $40 Royal Pin gift card—perfect for bowling, arcade games, or laser tag at one of Indiana’s premier entertainment centers! Total Value $96 Note: The winner of the State Fair tickets will complete a short form provided by the State Fair Director to receive the tickets. Must be completed by 6/27/25.

seeMoreDetailsMobile