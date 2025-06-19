Miss Indiana Sweeps Silent Auction

Enjoy a full day of Hoosier fun with four (4) tickets to the Indiana State Fair (a $56 value) AND a $40 Royal Pin gift card—perfect for bowling, arcade games, or laser tag at one of Indiana’s premier entertainment centers! Total Value $96
Note: The winner of the State Fair tickets will complete a short form provided by the State Fair Director to receive the tickets. Must be completed by 6/27/25.
Enjoy a full day of Hoosier fun with four (4) tickets to the Indiana State Fair (a $56 value) AND a $40 Royal Pin gift card—perfect for bowling, arcade games, or laser tag at one of Indiana’s premier entertainment centers! Total Value $96
Note: The winner of the State Fair tickets will complete a short form provided by the State Fair Director to receive the tickets. Must be completed by 6/27/25.
Miss America Handmade Earring Set
$10
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Celebrate your love for the Miss America Opportunity in style with this exclusive set of four (4) handmade earrings—each pair uniquely designed to honor the spirit of titleholders. Perfect for pageant fans, supporters, or contestants looking to add a touch of sparkle and meaning to their accessory collection! Value $80
Celebrate your love for the Miss America Opportunity in style with this exclusive set of four (4) handmade earrings—each pair uniquely designed to honor the spirit of titleholders. Perfect for pageant fans, supporters, or contestants looking to add a touch of sparkle and meaning to their accessory collection! Value $80
Signed Sydney Colson Indiana Fever Hat
$10
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Show off your team spirit with this official Indiana Fever hat personally hand-signed by Sydney Colson! This autographed item comes with a certificate of authenticity issued by the Indiana Fever, verifying its legitimacy and value to any true fan or collector.
A perfect keepsake for any WNBA enthusiast! Value $40
Show off your team spirit with this official Indiana Fever hat personally hand-signed by Sydney Colson! This autographed item comes with a certificate of authenticity issued by the Indiana Fever, verifying its legitimacy and value to any true fan or collector.
A perfect keepsake for any WNBA enthusiast! Value $40
Conner Prairie Adventure + Balloon Rides
$10
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Experience history and high-flying fun with four (4) tickets to Conner Prairie, one of Indiana’s most beloved interactive history parks—including admission to the iconic 1859 Balloon Voyage!
Perfect for families or history buffs, this package offers a unique blend of education, exploration, and unforgettable views from above. Value $180
Experience history and high-flying fun with four (4) tickets to Conner Prairie, one of Indiana’s most beloved interactive history parks—including admission to the iconic 1859 Balloon Voyage!
Perfect for families or history buffs, this package offers a unique blend of education, exploration, and unforgettable views from above. Value $180
An Evening with the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra
$10
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Enjoy a night of world-class music with two (2) tickets to the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra (ISO). Whether it’s a classical masterpiece or a modern favorite, the ISO delivers unforgettable performances in a stunning setting.
You will receive a ticket certificate valid for two tickets to a Coffee or Evening Classical performance.
A perfect date night or cultural experience for music lovers of all kinds. Value $80
Enjoy a night of world-class music with two (2) tickets to the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra (ISO). Whether it’s a classical masterpiece or a modern favorite, the ISO delivers unforgettable performances in a stunning setting.
You will receive a ticket certificate valid for two tickets to a Coffee or Evening Classical performance.
A perfect date night or cultural experience for music lovers of all kinds. Value $80