Miss Isabella Giles

Calendar Day Challenge item
Calendar Day Challenge
$20
Sponsor a date on this Doll's calendar! When you donate $20 you may have your name included on that day or a small 2 word message.This challenge ends October 31. Also if you would like a copy of this Calendar for your memorabilia, scroll to the bottom and check out the Calendar Presale.

$5 Friday Challenge item
$5 Friday Challenge
$5

This is her $5 Friday Challenge. Support your Calendar Doll today!

Small gifts = BIG wins!

Fashion Show: Photo Package item
Fashion Show: Photo Package
$20

Fashion Show: Photo Package

Includes a professional digital photo with your calendar doll on the big day. A wonderful keepsake for grandparents, family, and friends who attend the event. 

Fashion Show Ticket(s) item
Fashion Show Ticket(s)
$20

Entry fee to the big finale on November 15, 2025 at 4:00PM

Platinum item
Platinum
$200
Fashion Show: Tiered Supporter Levels: Program Book & Sponsors 

Everything from Gold PLUS:  signed commemorative calendar + spotlight feature in our show promotions

Gold item
Gold
$150
Fashion Show: Tiered Supporter Levels: Program Book & Sponsors 

Social media shout out+ Full page ad + VIP seating

Silver item
Silver
$100
Fashion Show: Tiered Supporter Levels: Program Book & Sponsors 

Social media shout out + Half page ad + 2 show tickets

Bronze Sponsorship item
Bronze Sponsorship
$50
Fashion Show: Tiered Supporter Levels: Program Book & Sponsors 

Social media shout out + Quarter page ad

Additional Support: item
Additional Support:
free

 To add additional support for your Calendar Doll, click below:

Add a donation for Pink Pearls of the Emerald Coast, Inc. It will be counted to her campaign.

Calendar Presales item
Calendar Presales
$20
These are the calendars with the girls pictures and the message you may have purchased for their month. They will go quickly so prepurchase yours today!

