Miss Isabella Giles

Sponsor a date on this Doll's calendar! When you donate $20 you may have your name included on that day or a small 2 word message.This challenge ends October 31. Also if you would like a copy of this Calendar for your memorabilia, scroll to the bottom and check out the Calendar Presale.
This is her $5 Friday Challenge. Support your Calendar Doll today!
Small gifts = BIG wins!
Fashion Show: Photo Package
Includes a professional digital photo with your calendar doll on the big day. A wonderful keepsake for grandparents, family, and friends who attend the event.
Entry fee to the big finale on November 15, 2025 at 4:00PM
Fashion Show: Tiered Supporter Levels: Program Book & Sponsors
Everything from Gold PLUS: signed commemorative calendar + spotlight feature in our show promotions
Fashion Show: Tiered Supporter Levels: Program Book & Sponsors
Social media shout out+ Full page ad + VIP seating
Fashion Show: Tiered Supporter Levels: Program Book & Sponsors
Social media shout out + Half page ad + 2 show tickets
Fashion Show: Tiered Supporter Levels: Program Book & Sponsors
Social media shout out + Quarter page ad
To add additional support for your Calendar Doll, click below:
Add a donation for Pink Pearls of the Emerald Coast, Inc. It will be counted to her campaign.
These are the calendars with the girls pictures and the message you may have purchased for their month. They will go quickly so prepurchase yours today!
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing