Miss Juneteenth Florida USA Pageant Fundraiser

Hosted by
About this event
This ad is the size of a business card.
Note: Just before check out, Zeffy asks for donations; if you are not interested, go to "other" in the drop box and type "$0".
Note: Just before check out, Zeffy asks for donations; if you are not interested, go to "other" in the drop box and type "$0".
Note: Just before check out, Zeffy asks for donations; if you are not interested, go to "other" in the drop box and type "$0".
Note: Just before check out, Zeffy asks for donations; if you are not interested, go to "other" in the drop box and type "$0".
Note: Just before check out, Zeffy asks for donations; if you are not interested, go to "other" in the drop box and type "$0".
Note: Just before check out, Zeffy asks for donations; if you are not interested, go to "other" in the drop box and type "$0".
Note: Just before check out, Zeffy asks for donations; if you are not interested, go to "other" in the drop box and type "$0".
Note: Just before check out, Zeffy asks for donations; if you are not interested, go to "other" in the drop box and type "$0".
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!